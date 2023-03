The Park Hill South girls basketball team captured its first district championship since 2019 with a 63-44 victory over host Staley in the Class 6 District 8 title game on Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Panthers used a balanced scoring effort. Freshman guard Addison Bjorn led the way with 18 points, while junior forward Avery Simmons scored 15, freshman guard Ava Miles scored 13 and junior forward Regan Williams added 10.

The No. 9 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 girls basketball rankings, Park Hill South (26-3) will play No. 19 Rock Bridge (22-7) in the Class 6 quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Staley (19-10), the No. 2 seed, earned a spot in the district title game after beating No. 6 seed Park Hill 53-50 in two overtimes in the semifinals. Senior guard Lizzie Boehm led the Falcons with a game-high 21 points, while freshman guard Londyn Parker added 14.

• MSHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS | GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Here is a look at the game from photographer David Smith:

Park Hill South-Staley girls basketball

Photos from David Smith