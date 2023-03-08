Open in App
Hackensack, NJ
The Bergen Record

FDU basketball falls to Merrimack amid odd backdrop in NEC Tournament final

By Jerry Carino, NorthJersey.com,

3 days ago

Tuesday’s Northeast Conference Tournament final on ESPN2 showed the casual college basketball fan what insiders have known all along.

There’s not that much difference between Division 1 and Division 2 hoops.

Merrimack, in its fourth year of the transitional period between the levels, won a 67-66 thriller over an FDU team with a head coach and starting backcourt who came up from the D-2 ranks last offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5orD_0lBGlEH000

Alas, no automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament was on the line because Merrimack is ineligible as a transitional program. FDU, which was the second seed, already had punched a ticket to the Big Dance with Saturday’s semifinal win over St. Francis (Pa.). The four-year transitional ban is the subject of growing backlash from critics who consider it outdated; elevating programs nowadays are heavily vetted by the leagues they join to ensure they’re properly prepared.

If there was a silver lining to this odd situation, it’s that a spot in March Madness was not decided by the questionable whistle that broke a tie in the closing seconds. With the score knotted at 66-66 and eight seconds left, FDU’s Sean Moore was whistled for an over-the-back foul while trying to rebound a teammate’s miss. There was minimal contact, but the call put Merrimack to the free-throw line, where senior guard Jordan McKoy – who hails from Westwood and attended Dwight-Englewood High School – made the front end of a one-and-one for the winning point.

Merrimack finished the season 18-16, won its final 11 contests, swept both Northeast Conference titles and cut down the nets on its home court in North Andover, Mass. It’s a credit to head coach Joe Gallo, a Milltown native and Bishop Ahr High School alum, who kept his program engaged despite the loss of the Big Dance carrot at the end of the stick (the Warriors also won the NEC regular-season title in 2020, their first year in Division 1). Former Colonia High School standout Jordan Derkack posted seven points and 11 boards in Tuesday’s championship game, adding to the Jersey flavor of Merrimack’s triumph.

“Obviously we don’t get the big prize at the end, but that’s something we don’t talk about,” said Gallo, who advocates for shortening the transition period to two years. “I don’t know if there’s ever been a team to transition as well as we did.”

The loss put FDU (19-15) in the unusual situation of earning an automatic bid without ever cutting down a net. The Knights led by seven points with 2:59 left but Merrimack closed with an 8-0 run. Postgrad guard Demetre Roberts paced FDU with 15 points and six assists but missed a game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds left. Roberts, backcourt mate Grant Singleton and head coach Tobin Anderson arrived in the offseason from Division 2 power St. Thomas Aquinas in Sparkill, N.Y., and turned around a program that finished 4-22 last winter.

“Proud of the guys, proud of what we did,” Anderson said. “We have more to do, and hopefully this gives a little fire for what’s ahead of us in the NCAA Tournament.”

The Knights’ next stop likely will be the Big Dance’s First Four in Dayton March 14-15, playing for a No. 16 seed in the main bracket. They’ll learn the details during Sunday’s selection show.

“We would have loved to finish that game,” Anderson said. “This will sting for a couple of days. That’s part of life.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy