Goleta, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta’s City Council unanimously approves Heritage Ridge housing plan

By Andrew Gillies,

3 days ago
GOLETA, Calif. – The City Council of Goleta has unanimously approved all sections of the Heritage Ridge Residential Project tonight at their council meeting.

The plan would transform the 17-acre lot near Camino Vista and South Los Carneros into a 332 unit housing complex.

One third of those new units would be designated to serve as affordable housing for seniors and low-income families.

Included within the project are plans for a 2-acre park.

