South Memphis shooting leaves one dead, woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested and charged following a violent and deadly attack overnight in South Memphis.

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of East Gage Avenue at 7:13 p.m.

Officers found the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to an affidavit, the suspect, Alicia Hamer, told officers she unintentionally shot her boyfriend. Officers found the victim laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

A neighbor described the incident to WREG. “Not a lot of bad things happen on this end versus maybe the other end of the street or however,” the neighbor said.

Witnesses said they heard one muffled round, while others detail two rounds being fired. Seconds after the gunfire, neighbors said they heard an intense scream coming from Hamer.

Neighbors said three children under the age of eight were near the chaos.

Hamer has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission/attempt to commit dangerous felony.

