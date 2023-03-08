Open in App
Evansville, IN
UE Swimming shattering records in historic year

By Collin Davies,

3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville swim team is having a historic season.

At last weekend’s MAC Championships, they broke 21 school records. They also got their first ever MAC champion in Alon Baer who won the 200 meter breaststroke.

This season is under the helm of fourth year coach Stuart Wilson. Senior Riccardo Di Domenico said they keep progressing with Wilson at the helm.

“You can see the progression over the years under Coach Wilson. Every year we just keep getting faster and faster. And I think this year just epitomizes the team we have right now,” said Domenico.

Alon Baer said the proof is in the pudding.

“You just need to look at the record board over there and you’ll see the success he has brought to this program,” said Baer.

Wilson said that what they are doing at UE is an example for all other smaller schools.

“I speak for all small schools. You can do it at a school like UE to go NCAA. Whatever that may be. Whether it’s winning a conference championship. It can be possible,” said Wilson.

Now the team with go the CSCAA National Invitational Championship on Thursday.

