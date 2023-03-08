UH Beach Volleyball hosts Power-5 programs in Waikiki this weekend

The University of Hawaiâ€™i beach volleyball team returns home to host the Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup, March 10-12, at Queenâ€™s Beach.

Joining the No. 9 BeachBows are Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, and nationally-ranked squads Cal (11) and Washington (14). The teamâ€™s will play a round-robin format all-day Friday and Saturday morning before wrapping up with three matches on Sunday.

UH (7-3) is coming off a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Best in the West tournament in Laguna Beach, Calif., with a wins over conference rivals Cal Poly and Long Beach State. The BeachBows have won five straight dual matches.

Quick Set

What: Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup

Who: No. 9 Hawaiâ€™i, No. 11 California, No 14 Washington, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas

When: March 10-12

Where: Queenâ€™s Beach â€“ Waikiki

Admission: Free

Live Scoring: HawaiiAthletics.com

This Weekâ€™s Schedule

Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup (Queenâ€™s Beach)

Friday, March 10

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Texasâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦9:00 a.m.

Cal vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦10:15 a.m.

Washington vs. Oregonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.11:30 a.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦. 12:45 p.m.

Cal vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. 2:00 p.m.

Texas vs. Oregonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Texas vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.9:00 a.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Oregonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.10:15 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Washingtonâ€¦.11:30 a.m.

Texas vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.12:45 p.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. â€¦..2:00 p.m.

Oregon vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.3:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Oregon vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦9:00 a.m.

Texas vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..10:15 a.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..11:30 a.m.

All-Time Series Records: Texas will make its collegiate beach volleyball debut in Honolulu with UH being its firsst ever opponentâ€¦UH is a perfect 13-0 against Nebraska with all but one of the wins coming in Honoluluâ€¦the â€˜Bows are 4-2 all-time against Californiaâ€¦the teamâ€™s split a pair of matches in last yearâ€™s Queenâ€™s Cupâ€¦this will be the third straight year that UH plays Oregon and the first time they meet in Honoluluâ€¦UH won the previous two meetingsâ€¦UH is 8-1 against Washington, including 4-0 at homeâ€¦the last five meetings have been in Seattle as the team face off in Honolulu for the fist time since 2019.

A Power Pair: Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner have started 2023 with a bang going 8-2 overall while playing at the No. 1, 2, and 3 flightsâ€¦the duo went 5-1 in the season-opening Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic and boasted a pair of wins over No. 9 Stanfordâ€¦the duo recently went 3-1 at the Best in the West tournament in Laguna Beach helping the BeachBows go 4-0 over the weekendâ€¦.the tandemâ€™s two loss have come at the hands of No. 1 UCLAâ€™s top pair and the No. 2 pair for 14th-ranked Long Beach State.

Fresh Frosh: Four true freshman have already seen action this season and have acquitted themselves quite wellâ€¦Sydney Miller was recently named Big West Pair of the Week with senior Chandler Cowell after going 4-0 in the Best in the West tournamentâ€¦the duo have gone 5-0 while playing at the No. 5 flightâ€¦Sophie Buschmann has gone 5-4 over the first two weekends while being paired exclusively with veteran Ilihia Huddleston at the No. 3, 4 and 5 courts. Caprice Lorenzo (2-3) and Sarah Burton (0-2) each ended the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic with losing records but pushed nationally-ranked squads UCLA and Stanford to the limit.

Versus Ranked Squads: UH is 86-73 (.541) all-time versus ranked squads, including 2-3 this seasonâ€¦.UH is 37-29 (.561) all-time versus ranked squads at home.

Versus Unranked Squads: UH is 117-3 (.975) all-time vs unranked squads, including 5-0 this yearâ€¦two of the the teamâ€™s three losses occurred last yearâ€¦the BeachBows saw a string of 105 straight wins against unranked opponents halted with a 3-2 loss to UC Davis on March 25, 2022 in the Big West Challengeâ€¦less than month later, the â€˜Bows fell at Washington, 3-2, in a match played in driving hailâ€¦UHâ€™s only other loss against an unranked opponent came to Loyola Marymount, 3-2, on March 23, 2013, on the campus of Grand Canyon in Phoenix, Ariz.