Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
KHON2

UH Beach Volleyball hosts Power-5 programs in Waikiki this weekend

By Hawaii Athletics,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQoWF_0lBGi4i200

The University of Hawaiâ€™i beach volleyball team returns home to host the Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup, March 10-12, at Queenâ€™s Beach.

Joining the No. 9 BeachBows are Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, and nationally-ranked squads Cal (11) and Washington (14). The teamâ€™s will play a round-robin format all-day Friday and Saturday morning before wrapping up with three matches on Sunday.

UH (7-3) is coming off a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Best in the West tournament in Laguna Beach, Calif., with a wins over conference rivals Cal Poly and Long Beach State. The BeachBows have won five straight dual matches.

Quick Set

What: Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup

Who: No. 9 Hawaiâ€™i, No. 11 California, No 14 Washington, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas

When: March 10-12

Where: Queenâ€™s Beach â€“ Waikiki

Admission: Free

Live Scoring: HawaiiAthletics.com

This Weekâ€™s Schedule

Heineken Queenâ€™s Cup (Queenâ€™s Beach)

Friday, March 10

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Texasâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦9:00 a.m.

Cal vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦10:15 a.m.

Washington vs. Oregonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.11:30 a.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦. 12:45 p.m.

Cal vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. 2:00 p.m.

Texas vs. Oregonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Texas vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.9:00 a.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Oregonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.10:15 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Washingtonâ€¦.11:30 a.m.

Texas vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.12:45 p.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. â€¦..2:00 p.m.

Oregon vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.3:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Oregon vs. Nebraskaâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦9:00 a.m.

Texas vs. Washingtonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..10:15 a.m.

Hawaiâ€™i vs. Calâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦..11:30 a.m.

All-Time Series Records: Texas will make its collegiate beach volleyball debut in Honolulu with UH being its firsst ever opponentâ€¦UH is a perfect 13-0 against Nebraska with all but one of the wins coming in Honoluluâ€¦the â€˜Bows are 4-2 all-time against Californiaâ€¦the teamâ€™s split a pair of matches in last yearâ€™s Queenâ€™s Cupâ€¦this will be the third straight year that UH plays Oregon and the first time they meet in Honoluluâ€¦UH won the previous two meetingsâ€¦UH is 8-1 against Washington, including 4-0 at homeâ€¦the last five meetings have been in Seattle as the team face off in Honolulu for the fist time since 2019.

A Power Pair: Kylin Loker and Riley Wagoner have started 2023 with a bang going 8-2 overall while playing at the No. 1, 2, and 3 flightsâ€¦the duo went 5-1 in the season-opening Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic and boasted a pair of wins over No. 9 Stanfordâ€¦the duo recently went 3-1 at the Best in the West tournament in Laguna Beach helping the BeachBows go 4-0 over the weekendâ€¦.the tandemâ€™s two loss have come at the hands of No. 1 UCLAâ€™s top pair and the No. 2 pair for 14th-ranked Long Beach State.

Fresh Frosh: Four true freshman have already seen action this season and have acquitted themselves quite wellâ€¦Sydney Miller was recently named Big West Pair of the Week with senior Chandler Cowell after going 4-0 in the Best in the West tournamentâ€¦the duo have gone 5-0 while playing at the No. 5 flightâ€¦Sophie Buschmann has gone 5-4 over the first two weekends while being paired exclusively with veteran Ilihia Huddleston at the No. 3, 4 and 5 courts. Caprice Lorenzo (2-3) and Sarah Burton (0-2) each ended the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic with losing records but pushed nationally-ranked squads UCLA and Stanford to the limit.

Versus Ranked Squads: UH is 86-73 (.541) all-time versus ranked squads, including 2-3 this seasonâ€¦.UH is 37-29 (.561) all-time versus ranked squads at home.

Versus Unranked Squads: UH is 117-3 (.975) all-time vs unranked squads, including 5-0 this yearâ€¦two of the the teamâ€™s three losses occurred last yearâ€¦the BeachBows saw a string of 105 straight wins against unranked opponents halted with a 3-2 loss to UC Davis on March 25, 2022 in the Big West Challengeâ€¦less than month later, the â€˜Bows fell at Washington, 3-2, in a match played in driving hailâ€¦UHâ€™s only other loss against an unranked opponent came to Loyola Marymount, 3-2, on March 23, 2013, on the campus of Grand Canyon in Phoenix, Ariz.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kamehameha graduates make history for Texas Beach Volleyball
Austin, TX23 hours ago
No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball shocked by No. 3 Penn State
State College, PA12 hours ago
Hawaii volleyball’s Outrigger Invitational features nation’s top three teams
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
March to the Championship: ‘Bows basketball gets third chance at CSUF
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
Teixeira blazes trail as female Hawaii high school head baseball coach
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Door-to-door search underway on Hawaiʻi Island
Kailua-kona, HI20 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA18 hours ago
Triple shooting victim recalls the horror: ‘I thought I was gonna die’
Ewa Beach, HI2 days ago
HPD: Victim fights back, tries to follow suspect
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Ewa Beach shooting suspect appears in court
Ewa Beach, HI20 hours ago
Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard seeks applicants for apprentice program
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI16 hours ago
Former Hawaii receiver Ashley Lelie joins UH-Manoa athletics director search advisory committee
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Downed trees, poles, freeway signs crash down as strong winds continue on Oahu
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Big changes coming to popular North Shore beach
Haleiwa, HI3 days ago
No. 1 Hawaii sweeps Purdue Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
S. Beretania closed due to vehicle collision
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Hawaii baseball takes series opener over UConn
Honolulu, HI12 hours ago
Maui man to play ukulele at 2023 MLB Spring Training
Honolulu, HI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy