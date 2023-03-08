Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot named to Sporting News All-American third team

By Zack Pearson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49diKq_0lBGftNX00

The UNC basketball program is hoping to keep its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive this week in Greensboro. Needing to go on a big run to avoid making history as a preseason No. 1 failing to make the tournament.

If the Tar Heels are going to go on that run, it has to be on the back of Armando Bacot.

The senior forward was named a first-team All-ACC selection on Monday and now he’s earned more recognition. Bacot was named to the Sporting News All-America third team on Tuesday. He’s the lone Tar Heel and lone ACC player to make any of the teams by Mike DeCourcy :

Overview : This has not been the season either Bacot or Carolina imagined after they were ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls and he was identified as a potential player of the year candidate. He averaged a double-double, though, at 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds and had a run of five consecutive 20-point games. That ended when he injured his ankle early in a game at Virginia, and he hit that mark only twice in the remaining 14 regular season games. It would not be surprising if he was less than 100 percent for at least some portion, if not all, of that stretch.

Despite the season not going as planned, Bacot has been really good for the Tar Heels.

He has averaged 16.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, ranking among the top players in the conference. Bacot was also named one of 15 finalists for the Oscar Robertson award .

Let’s hope this isn’t one of the last games we get to see him in Carolina Blue.

