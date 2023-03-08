Open in App
Farmington, NM
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

New Mexico fugitive arrested in Pueblo County

By Ashley Eberhardt,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPrJK_0lBGdiqM00

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) assisted in taking a wanted fugitive from New Mexico into custody on Monday, March 6.

PCSO said 27-year-old Thomas McPherson of Farmington, New Mexico was wanted on a no-bond felony warrant. Special Investigations detectives located and arrested McPherson Monday evening in Pueblo, PCSO said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNOcp_0lBGdiqM00
Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said McPherson’s felony warrant included charges of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

McPherson was booked into the Pueblo County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Durango, CO23 hours ago
Man found guilty in Shiprock home assault
Shiprock, NM2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SJCSO Shooting Investigation Leads to the Arrest of Four
Flora Vista, NM2 days ago
Girl found safe in Colorado Springs after Amber Alert issued in Texas
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Video shows uncooperative driver shot in barrage of gunfire after officer spots weapon
Farmington, NM2 days ago
San Juan County will collect hazardous waste for free
Bloomfield, NM3 days ago
Gallup advances to state finals, set to face Kirtland Central
Gallup, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy