How bad are the Iditarod trail moguls? Depends who you ask. By Lex Treinen, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, 3 days ago

NIKOLAI — Around midday Tuesday at the race checkpoint here, veteran Matt Hall was smiling through his sun- and wind-burned face. Why the cheery mood ...