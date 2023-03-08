Dak Fires Back at 'New Voice' Statement by McCarthy

Is Dak Prescott trying to start a public argument with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy? Hardly. But ...

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys team leader Dak Prescott is too much of a "company man,'' in a good way, to want to engage in a public debate with his head coach.

Nevertheless, the quarterback is rather vehemently arguing against the notion that the team's recent coaching staff changes are in any way about him needing to hear "a new voice.''

I can’t say that’s a proper statement,'' said Dak politely, which is his way of saying ...

Bull crap.

Said Dak: “Kellen (Moore)’s voice was great. (Quarterbacks coach Doug) Nussmeier’s voice was amazing. It’s not like that I haven’t been coached by Mike (McCarthy). He’s always coached me. That’s not going to be new. ... I can’t say that (new voice need) is a proper statement.”

Is Dak trying to start a public argument with head coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Moore and QB coach Nussmeier and others after the 2022 season ?

Hardly.

But we do believe Prescott (while working toward a new long-term contract extension ) is hinting at a truth about Moore and Nussmeier, both now with the Chargers.

The Cowboys and McCarthy are making staff changes - which include the head coach taking over play-calling duties in Dallas - because it is believed that McCarthy and the installation of his West Coast Offense can lift Prescott and company to another level ...

As opposed to the notion that there was something particularly wrong with the "level'' all were at with Moore working under McCarthy.

There is no magic wand here. The West Coast Offense isn't automatically superior to what was being run before. McCarthy's play calls won't automatically win Dallas a second playoff game in the 2023 postseason.

Fortunately, Prescott, while essentially defending Moore, also expressed excitement about having McCarthy's hands on the offense's steering wheel.

“I know Mike’s history in calling the plays has had a lot of success so I’m excited for that,'' said Prescott of McCarthy, who was his own play-caller in Green Bay for the better part of 13 seasons as the Packers ranked in the top 10 in points nine times. “I’m a guy that’s excited for what’s next. I know he’s excited to get back into it. ...

"It’s a change, but it’s going to be good.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!