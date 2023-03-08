Wes Moore pushes for $15 minimum wage tied to inflation, FBI headquarters in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Wes Moore has two big priorities: getting a $15 minimum wage tied to inflation passed and establishing the new FBI headquarters in Maryland.

The new governor has embarked on an ambitious agenda. He said he’s optimistic about getting the wage hike through the legislature, even though there’s been some pushback from his own party. He also said that landing the new FBI building over Virginia remains a tall order.

In a wide-ranging interview with DC News Now, the governor said that getting the minimum wage passed during this legislative session is a major step toward helping children in Maryland escape poverty.

“This is going to be a full-frontal assault on child poverty and it’s Maryland’s time to lead,” Moore said. “By getting us to a $15 minimum wage, addressing the fact that we have too many people who are still working and in some cases, multiple jobs, and still living at or above the poverty line, it means that Maryland has got to be able to address this.”

Moore first told DC News Now after the November election that getting the minimum wage passed sooner was a legislative priority.

“It’s also going to make us economically more competitive because that’s capital that will go back into our economy,” the governor said.

The governor wants to permanently extend the state’s earned income tax credit and make permanent the child tax credit to address child poverty issues, too.

“It is irresponsible for us to be a state that has the highest median GP of any other state in this country yet at the same time, we have hundreds of thousands of children who are living in poverty,” Moore said. “It doesn’t make sense.”

The governor said the “data shows” that having inflation tied to the wage increase “adds a measure of predictability for our businesses” — a contention some legislative leaders and business owners disagree with.

When asked if he would make a compromise to get it past incredulous legislators, Moore wouldn’t touch it.

“I plan on working in partnership with our legislative partners to make this happen,” the governor said. “I believe in democracy, I’m enjoying the back and forth.”

The goal, Moore said, is about lifting 152,000 children up “an economic rung.”

“By getting to that $15 minimum wage, we are going to fight 24-7 if necessary to get that done,” he said. “We still have people who right now are continuing to work and are still not even able to make the basics.”

As for the FBI headquarters coming to Maryland, the governor was resolute: “I can tell you that this building needs to end up in Maryland. And I just don’t say that because I’m Maryland’s governor. I say it because the facts are on our side.”

Moore, who is attending a news conference with several Maryland leaders pushing for the relocation to Prince George’s County, is up against stiff competition from neighboring Virginia which has made a full-court press in recent weeks.

But the new governor has been making his best case.

“If the criteria that they’re looking at is saying that we’re going to focus on cost, knowing that putting it in Maryland would actually save the American taxpayer anywhere from a quarter of a billion to half a billion dollars putting it in Maryland instead of Virginia,” Moore said.

The governor said the FBI’s own director predicted cyberterrorism will be a central focus and that is to his state’s advantage.

”Maryland is the home of Fort Meade, the NSA, U.S. Cyber Command. One of the top universities in the country focusing on cyber at the University of Maryland,” he added.

Moore has been lobbying the President Joe Biden administration, which has also been under pressure by civil rights groups to re-locate the headquarters to the largely Black Prince George’s County.

”If you’re telling me that they’re going to focus on equity, that the president of the United States has not just put together a second executive order, ordering his agencies to focus on racial equity, we’re talking about the large, most affluent African American jurisdiction in this country, Prince George’s County, going against Fairfax County,” the governor said.

When asked about the FBI training facility in Quantico and that taxes are too high in Prince George’s County, Moore added, ”I’m not sure if I understand why proximity to a training facility should have more weight than proximity to some of the larger cyber assets.”

”Why proximity to a training facility would have more weight to the fact that it’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars more to put it in Virginia to the American taxpayer,” the governor said.

Moore said he wants a fair process from the federal government to keep to its original standards of choosing the site which tilts to his state.

”There are people making these arguments about the FBI building and how Virginia can beat us on cost or beat us on equity,” Moore said. “I just want the facts to speak for themselves.”

