FBI wants a few good …. women to join the bureau

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — FBI El Paso is looking for a few good …. women.

The FBI is looking for women age 23 to 36 to join the bureau.

Assistant Special Agent Mario Tovar says only 45% percent of the 37,000 employees are women. That figure drops to 20% in the special agent ranks, which is why they’re recruiting more women. They area also looking to recruit people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds.

“They bring different perspectives, different ideas to help our investigations, to help us to talk to subjects, talk to victims,” Tovar said.

March is Women’s History Month. According to the FBI’s Diversity Report, the FBI has increased racial/ethnic diversity by 1.2 percent since Fiscal Year 2018 and increased the proportion of female employees to 1.6 percent in the same time frame.

FBI Special Agent Martha Terraza tells KTSM you do not need to have a law enforcement background. She points out that she used to be a teacher and an assistant principal at El Paso Independent School District.

“We have accountants. We have teachers of course. We have professors. We have attorneys. We have many diverse backgrounds. Because what the FBI wants is to be a representative of our communities,” Terraza said.

She’s been an FBI special agent for 19 years, after being an educator for 13.

To qualify, you must:

Be a U.S. Citizen

Have a Bachelor’s Degree

Two years or more of professional work experience

1 year of work experience if you have a master’s degree

Pass background investigation

Pass physical fitness test

Special Agent Jeannette Harper encourages those who are not physically active, to download the FBI Physical Fitness Test.

The FBI will have a Diversity Agent Recruitment (DAR) event from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at UTEP.

Click here to find out more. More details on the event will be provided to those who register and qualify.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.