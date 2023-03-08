Open in App
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Feed More planning to move headquarters to new facility in Henrico County

By Delaney Murray,

3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hunger relief organization Feed More is currently looking to move from its current home in the heart of Richmond to a new facility in Henrico County.

Feed More is currently located on Rhoadmiller Street in the Diamond District area of Richmond. However, in an email to volunteers, Tammy H. Cummings, Chief Administrative Officer of Feed More, said that recent changes to both the area and to Feed More itself have necessitated finding the organization a new home.

“Our 100-year-old buildings here at Rhoadmiller Street have been good to us over the years, but the increasing demand on our operations, the need for improved volunteer and employee space, along with development and construction boom of the Diamond District, has us actively pursuing a new site and a new building,” Cummings wrote.

FeedMore employees, volunteers, and local partners have been working to design a new facility that will meet the organization’s changing needs. This plan of design has been nicknamed “Project Nourish.”

Central Virginia schools offset pandemic learning loss with more time, new programs

Cummings also stated that FeedMore is pursuing a new location in Henrico County along Parham Road and Villa Park Drive. She said that one of the main reasons the organization chose this location was that it would meet Feed More’s needs without making it harder for volunteers to access the facility.

“It’s a short drive from our current location and we are hopeful that all our volunteers will find it to be convenient,” Cummings said. “Being accessible to our volunteers was a top priority when selecting this location amongst the 18 others we visited.”

While FeedMore has not officially closed on the property, Cummings said they are feeling positive that their approval is on track. If everything is approved, FeedMore is looking to begin construction on the new facility later this year and hoping to move in late 2024. Cummings also said Feed More will be listing the current property in tandem with the move.

