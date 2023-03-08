Open in App
Tulsa County, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Secretary: SQ 820 election smooth for officials in Tulsa County

By Samson Tamijani,

3 days ago
Oklahoma hasn't seen a statewide election for a single question since 2005.

In Tulsa County, operations to count the votes were the same as any other election day.

The county's election board secretary told 2 News Oklahoma the process couldn't have gone smoother.

"It was actually a very quiet day in terms of issues or trouble," Sec. Gwen Freeman said. "You’re always prepared for that on every single election day. If you looked at early voting and the numbers that came back from those two days of early voting both here and at Hardesty, it was a nice and slow steady stream.”

Freeman said Tuesday night it's still too early to calculate the voter turnout for this rare state election night, but the help of some 200 staffers working in the rain ensured all votes are counted.

For some voters 2 News spoke with outside polling places, casting a ballot on just a single item like legalizing recreational marijuana use was easy.

“From what I would think, if we have that then our jails that are so packed right now would have room for people who actually need to be in there,” Yes on 820 voter Crystal Potts said.

The Murrain family said they had their quickest voting experience ever Tuesday.

“It was definitely less, like we were in there less than five minutes from the time we walked in to the time we were done,” Deborah Murrain said.

“We try to vote for everything because I mean, it’s literally a right that everybody needs to take part of.”

Freeman also mentions that despite the end result being already projected, there are still protocols in place for all 251 precincts in the county to finish counting as long as it takes.

