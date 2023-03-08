Alter basketball star Anthony Ruffolo honored as the PS Athlete of the month

KETTERING, Ohio – Alter high school basketball star Anthony Ruffolo is named the Penn Station Athlete of the month for March.

Ruffolo is Alter high school’s third all-time leading scorer. He also excels in the classroom with a GPA over 4.0. Anthony will continues his studies and basketball career in college at Cedarville University.

