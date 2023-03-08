Alter basketball star Anthony Ruffolo honored as the PS Athlete of the month

KETTERING, Ohio – Alter high school basketball star Anthony Ruffolo is named the Penn Station Athlete of the month for March.
Ruffolo is Alter high school’s third all-time leading scorer. He also excels in the classroom with a GPA over 4.0. Anthony will continues his studies and basketball career in college at Cedarville University. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0