The Daily Reflector

ECU baseball: Pirates use late comeback to earn first midweek win of season

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer,

3 days ago

East Carolina needed extra innings, made possible by a late comeback in the ninth, to earn its first midweek victory of the season, a 5-2 win over Queens University on Tuesday in Kannapolis.

The 12th-ranked Pirates were down to their last strike as the Royals found a way to make an early two-run lead stand all the way until late in the ninth inning. ECU third baseman Alec Makarewicz kept the Pirates alive when he came through with an RBI infield single in the top of the ninth that scored the tying run from third.

The Pirates (8-3) shut down the Royals in the bottom half of the inning, then took advantage of their extra life by pouring in three runs in the top of the 10th.

Queens pitcher Daniel Bagwell was the driving force in giving his team a chance at an unlikely victory. The Royals, who are in their first year as a Division I program, rode an impressive effort on the mound by their starter who lasted 129 pitches and was one out away from a complete-game victory.

Bagwell scattered eight hits and routinely kept the Pirates from breaking open a big inning. ECU had runners in scoring position in five different innings and managed just two runs, including the late run in ninth.

The right-hander lasted 8.2 innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out seven and walking two.

He threw a whopping 86 strikes and worked four 1-2-3 innings. The Royals led 2-0 after the first two innings before starter Garrett Saylor settled in for a nice outing that included four strikeouts and three hits allowed over five innings in his first start since making two in 39 appearances a year ago.

The Pirates offense, which had scored 30 runs over three games this past weekend, finally came alive when Makarewicz hit a sharp grounder into the hole at shortstop that allowed Ryley Johnson to score from third to tie the score at 2-2.

Ryan McCrystal led off the 10th with a single in his first at-bat of the season, then moved to second with a Jacob Starling walk. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart followed with a run-scoring double to give ECU a 3-2 lead, and Johnson plated two more for a 5-2 lead with a two-run single to left.

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (2-1) earned the win and pitched three scoreless innings. Danny Beal and Erik Ritchie also threw scoreless outings from the bullpen.

ECU continued its road trip with a game at Elon on Wednesday.

