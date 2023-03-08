Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey lead Thunder past Warriors

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDGeo_0lBGV3iQ00

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, Josh Giddey had the seventh triple-double of his career and third of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Golden State Warriors 137-128 on Tuesday night.

The Thunder led by 15 points in the fourth quarter, yet still had to hold on at the end. They won their third straight in their quest for a playoff spot.

“You got to take punches to beat them because they (the Warriors) just keep throwing them, and they score in bunches and they do a great job of generating their own energy,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “You know, the game can be going poorly for them. And the next thing you know, it’s like an 8-0 spurt and they get themselves going. And they’ve done that for a decade.”

Giddey finished with 17 points, a career-high 17 assists and 11 rebounds.

“Guys are making shots,” he said. “I mean, it’s kind of that easy. I mean, I was just making the right play and, you know, 17 assists sounds great, but you give a lot of credit to your teammates. They were in the right spot a lot of tonight. They made shots, made some tough ones as well.”

Stephen Curry scored 40 points and made a season-high 10 3-pointers, but one he missed was costly. The Thunder led 135-128 with 47.1 seconds left, and a foul was called when Aaron Wiggins blocked his 3-pointer. The Thunder challenged, and it was determined that the block was clean. The Thunder won the midcourt tip and controlled the game from there.

“I thought we did a great job in the initial action forced him into a contested shot,” Daigneault said. “Wiggs did a really good job, but him and Lu (Dort) communicated that really well.”

Klay Thompson scored 23 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 21 for the Warriors. But the Warriors got behind early and trailed 68-64 at halftime.

“I felt we were a little disconnected in the first half several times, and so we talked about that at halftime and tried to get back out there and compete the second half,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “There was definitely a disconnect in the first half and that cost us.”

Golden State’s Jordan Poole was called for a technical early in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe missed the technical free throw, but Jaylin Williams dunked on Oklahoma City’s extra possession to put the Thunder up 111-106.

After a Warriors turnover, Joe made up for the missed free throw with a 3-pointer that put Oklahoma City up 114-106 and forced the Warriors to call timeout. The Thunder pushed the lead to 123-108 on a bank shot by Gilgeous-Alexander with seven minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Thompson attempted 10 3-pointers in the first half and made three. He finished 5 for 13 from 3-point distance. ... F Andrew Wiggins sat out for personal reasons.

Thunder: G Jalen Williams sat out with a sprained right wrist. The rookie averages 13.3 points and shoots 52% from the field. ... Jumped out to a 13-2 lead. ... Rookie F Ousmane Dieng hit a deep 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to put the Thunder ahead 40-30.

HALFCOURT SHOT

Rex Farmer of Edmond made a halfcourt shot during a break to win $20,000 from MidFirst Bank. Farmer, 31, told the Thunder he plans to use some of the money buy season tickets next year.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Thunder: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
NFL Fans React To Sad Chiefs News
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC11 hours ago
Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on felony drive-by shooting charge
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Hornets Finish Road Trip Victorious in Detroit
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Haliburton has career-high 19 assists in Pacers' OT win
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
4 takeaways from the Houston Texans' introductory presser with OC Bobby Slowik
Houston, TX2 days ago
Andy Reid: Commanders 'are getting juice' with Bieniemy
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Shulga leads Utah State past Boise State 72-62 in MWC semis
Boise, ID1 hour ago
No. 8 Arizona beats Arizona St, gets title rematch with UCLA
Tempe, AZ2 hours ago
Williams scores 35; Memphis beats UCF 81-76 in AAC quarters
Orlando, FL7 hours ago
Arkansas coach Musselman upset in SEC loss to No. 18 Aggies
Fayetteville, AR4 hours ago
CSU Fullerton edges UC Irvine 83-80 in Big West semifinal
Irvine, CA5 hours ago
No. 25 Middle Tennessee reaches Conference USA title game
Murfreesboro, TN6 hours ago
Comtois, Grant rally Ducks to 3-1 win over Flames
Anaheim, CA4 hours ago
Tulane defeats Wichita State 82-76 in AAC quarterfinal
Wichita, KS4 hours ago
Ducks rally to beat Flames 3-1 for 5th win in 8 games
Anaheim, CA4 hours ago
Smith scores 18, Grambling beats Jackson State in SWAC semi
Jackson, MS3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy