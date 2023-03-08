Open in App
Camp Lejeune, NC
WNCT

Brush fire at Camp Lejeune still active, 3,500 acres burned

By Jason O. BoydCheyenne Pagan,

3 days ago

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews have been working at Camp Lejeune on a brush fire that has consumed around 3,500 acres as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports the fire is mainly on Marines Road and began Tuesday afternoon. There have been no evacuations and no reports of injuries to Marines or damage to base structures. Officials said the fire was mostly contained, limited to the base and was not expected to spread further.

Road closings were in effect for all of Marines Road, Highway 172 between Courthouse Bay and Onslow Beach Road and Sneads Ferry Road from the intersection of Hwy. 172 to McHugh Blvd. The Sneads Ferry Gate entrance will be open only to traffic heading to Courthouse Bay. All other personnel coming from this area are alerted to use the Wilson Gate to access the base.

Thick gray and white smoke could be seen for miles from the site of the fire. Posts on social media also showed the fire raging into the night. Base officials said the heavy smoke and smell would continue into Wednesday.

