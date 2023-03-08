Robert Griffin III Reports New Details About Lamar Jackson Situation

In the hours since the Baltimore Ravens announced they would use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, allowing other NFL teams the opportunity to negotiate a contract with the star quarterback, reports have emerged from around the NFL that many of the perceived suitors for Jackson won't pursue him .

That's resulted in several prominent voices around the league questioning the situation — and some even going so far as to suggest collusion among the league's owners.

One of those who expressed surprise was Robert Griffin III, the former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst. Griffin tweeted Tuesday that something "doesn't smell right" about the situation.

Turns out, Griffin then did some digging to get to the bottom of the issue. Griffin, who spent his final three NFL seasons playing with the Ravens as Jackson's backup, has now reported some context about why the Ravens used the non-exclusive tag on Jackson.

According to Griffin, the Ravens hope negotiating with other teams will provide both Jackson and the franchise a look at what he could command on the open market and thus help restart the stalled negotiations.

"Team Source: Ravens hope negotiating with other teams will give them and Lamar an unbiased look at the market for him," Griffin tweeted. "Ravens aren’t reluctant to give Lamar a top QB market deal, but hope the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag will speed up their own stalled negotiations with him."

According to Griffin, the Ravens are still hoping to sign Jackson to a new, long-term contract. Head coach John Harbaugh and others in the front office have repeatedly said as much since the season ended.

Perhaps letting someone else do the negotiating will help make that happen. Even if Jackson agrees to a contract with another team, the Ravens would have the opportunity to match it.

If no new deal is signed, Jackson would stand to make $32.4 million in 2023.

Other teams who possess a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will be able to start contacting Jackson on March 15 about a new deal. We should then get a true sense of who is really interested in the services of the former NFL MVP and how much they're willing to pay for him.