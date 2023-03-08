Dragon Lee appears on WWE NXT

Dragon Lee officially started with NXT on Tuesday.

Dragon Lee has officially started with WWE.

Lee appeared in the crowd on Wednesday’s show. He had signed with WWE back in December, but had yet to start with the company due to visa issues.

Lee later commented on his debut on social media, writing “I just arrived @WWENXT .”

During the AAA Noche de Campeones event on December 28, Lee announced that he had signed with the company. It was immediately after teaming with brother Dralistico to defeat FTR for the AAA World Tag Team titles. The titles were vacated soon after.

Over the last several years, Lee has wrestled for CMLL, AAA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. He’s a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a former ROH Television and Tag Team Champion. He also appeared on AEW Dynamite last year, teaming with Andrade el Idolo and his brother Rush in a losing effort against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson). After the match, Idolo and Rush turned on Lee, blaming him for their loss.