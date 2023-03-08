Open in App
Tulsa, OK
See more from this location?
KELOLAND

Oral Roberts batters North Dakota State to claim championship

By Eric Mayer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnanH_0lBGPozc00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oral Roberts put an exclamation point on a perfect conference season, battering North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Tournament championship game Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles earned their 30th win of the season and will head to their second NCAA Tournament in three years. No. 3 seed North Dakota State, which beat South Dakota and South Dakota State in consecutive days, ends its season at 16-17.

ORU head coach Paul Mills not worried about pre-tournament comments

In front of crowd of 5,011, Oral Roberts raced out to an early 18-3 lead and ended the first half with a buzzer-beater to give them a 31-point lead.

Max Abmas led Oral Roberts with 26 points and 11 assists for a double-double. Patrick Mwamba poured in 20 points and Connor Vanover added 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.

For North Dakota State, Boden Skunberg had 18 points, while Andrew Morgan had 13 points and Grant Nelson was held to 9 points.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Dakota State newsLocal South Dakota State
Paul Mills thanks Summit League, Sioux Falls for ‘1st class event’
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
ORU head coach Paul Mills not worried about pre-tournament comments
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Bison blowout: NDSU knocks off SDSU men
Fargo, ND4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State Boys Basketball Quarterfinal Roundup
Fargo, ND1 day ago
SDSU women cruise past ORU, advance to finals
Brookings, SD5 days ago
Top seed Oral Roberts cruises into men’s semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
No. 10 seed Roos keep March magic rolling, upset No. 2 NDSU
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
Golden Eagles shoot past USD women in quarterfinals
Vermillion, SD6 days ago
Players to watch: Oral Roberts’ 7’5″ forward, NDSU’s NBA prospect
Fargo, ND7 days ago
Muskogee High School Arena Holds First College Basketball Tournament
Muskogee, OK2 days ago
“Oklahoma’s largest 21+ playground” coming to downtown Tulsa
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
INCOMING! Unique Business Branching Out From Fargo To Bismarck
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
Principal at Legacy Elementary resigns after being placed on leave
West Fargo, ND21 hours ago
Investigation underway after Stillwater police unit hits pedestrian
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to evading millions in income taxes
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Embezzlement charges dropped against Pawnee County undersheriff
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Courtroom escapee apprehended by deputy
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Go inside Amazon's 2.6M square-foot Tulsa facility
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Women jailed for stolen property
Henryetta, OK3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy