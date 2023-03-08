Oral Roberts batters North Dakota State to claim championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oral Roberts put an exclamation point on a perfect conference season, battering North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Tournament championship game Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Golden Eagles earned their 30th win of the season and will head to their second NCAA Tournament in three years. No. 3 seed North Dakota State, which beat South Dakota and South Dakota State in consecutive days, ends its season at 16-17. ORU head coach Paul Mills not worried about pre-tournament comments
In front of crowd of 5,011, Oral Roberts raced out to an early 18-3 lead and ended the first half with a buzzer-beater to give them a 31-point lead.
Max Abmas led Oral Roberts with 26 points and 11 assists for a double-double. Patrick Mwamba poured in 20 points and Connor Vanover added 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.
For North Dakota State, Boden Skunberg had 18 points, while Andrew Morgan had 13 points and Grant Nelson was held to 9 points.
