Oral Roberts batters North Dakota State to claim championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Oral Roberts put an exclamation point on a perfect conference season, battering North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Tournament championship game Tuesday night.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles earned their 30th win of the season and will head to their second NCAA Tournament in three years. No. 3 seed North Dakota State, which beat South Dakota and South Dakota State in consecutive days, ends its season at 16-17.

In front of crowd of 5,011, Oral Roberts raced out to an early 18-3 lead and ended the first half with a buzzer-beater to give them a 31-point lead.

Max Abmas led Oral Roberts with 26 points and 11 assists for a double-double. Patrick Mwamba poured in 20 points and Connor Vanover added 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks.

For North Dakota State, Boden Skunberg had 18 points, while Andrew Morgan had 13 points and Grant Nelson was held to 9 points.

