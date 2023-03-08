Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

UPDATE: Missing Kansas City woman located safe

By Brian Dulle,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIMSj_0lBGPZhb00

UPDATE: According to Kansas City police, Elecia Avenetti has been located and is safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 31-year-old woman.

Police said Elecia Avenetti last spoke with family on Monday just before noon.

Read more local, state and national news on FOX4

Her last known location is unknown but she is believed to be in the Kansas City, Missouri area, according to KCPD.

She is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Police said the clothing she was last wearing is unknown at this time.

Her family is concerned for her mental and physical well-being, according to KCPD.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at (816) 234-5220 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says
Gladstone, MO23 hours ago
Man dead in homicide Saturday morning near Grand Boulevard in KCMO
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Aunt: Description of body found in woods matches missing teen Jayden Robker
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KC man charged with murder following 2021 shooting in vacant lot
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
3 arrested after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found on Miami County property
Osawatomie, KS17 hours ago
Victim dies days after shooting near Kansas City bus stop
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Pedestrian seriously injured in Kansas City hit-and-run crash
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Convicted Kansas City killer David Jungerman deemed incompetent
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
8 pounds of fentanyl powder seized following standoff in KCMO
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family members confirm body recovered from Gladstone pond matches description of missing teen Jayden Robker
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man charged in deaths of Kansas City officer and pedestrian has a past record of careless driving
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Developers behind rumored KC landfill set to meet with Missouri agency
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Adult male suffers from fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD search for shooting suspect near 11th and Grand Avenue
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting at bus stop in KCMO on March 6
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
2 suspects in custody after shots fired in police chase across 2 MO counties
Belton, MO1 day ago
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
US Marshals shot at while serving warrant Friday in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS19 hours ago
MISSING IN KANSAS: FBI offers $5,000 reward for info on missing 13-year-old KC boy
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Widow of KCPD officer killed in crash wants Jackson County prosecutor off case
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Investigation ongoing after suspect in stolen KCFD ambulance causes multi-vehicle crash
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Caught on camera: Vandals torch van belonging to Boys & Girls Club in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City police locate missing 59-year-old
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
3-year-old dead, 6 injured after crash south of Kansas City
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Community raises money to donate life-saving device to KC-area gym
Overland Park, KS20 hours ago
FBI offering reward for info on Kansas City teen missing for over a month
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
New Jazzman Black Lager hits Kansas City-area bars
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
FBI offers $5,000 reward for info about missing Missouri teen
Kansas City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy