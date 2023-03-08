Cal OES reminding residents of generator safety tips as winter weather continues

(KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services wants to remind people of generator safety tips as winter weather continues.

The agency warns against using generators indoors or in confined, poorly ventilated places.

•Video Above: Officials worried homes will have their roofs caved in due to heavy snowfall

Residents with generators should keep them at least 20 feet away from their homes. They should also make sure open doors, windows or vents are not downwind from the generator to avoid fumes getting into the home.

Homes using generators should have working fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Keeping a fire extinguisher nearby is recommended as well.

When using the generator, residents are advised to use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators.

“Never try to power the housing wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet,” Cal OES said.

The agency also advised residents to not use generators in rainy or wet conditions.

When refueling, Cal OES said residents should turn the generator off and let it cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.