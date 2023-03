onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Quick Recap: Irish close out Mike Brey’s tenure with 67-64 loss to Virginia Tech By Joseph Babey, 3 days ago

By Joseph Babey, 3 days ago

The 14th-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish came into Greensboro Tuesday night looking to start an improbable run in the ACC tournament against the 11th-seeded and ...