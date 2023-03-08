Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Harrowing Video Shows Airline Passengers Confront Man Trying to Open Plane Door

By Matt Young,

3 days ago
Video surfaced Tuesday of the altercation between a 33-year-old man and passengers on a United Airlines flight on Sunday, after the man allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door, stab a flight attendant and threaten everyone on board. Footage obtained by Inside Edition shows a clearly agitated Franciso Torres yell from his seat, “I’m taking over this plane,” around five hours into the cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston. “I will kill every man on this plane,” he screams. “Tell them to bring SWAT to shoot me down because they’re going to have to shoot me down today. I don’t care if I’m scaring people.” As a male passenger behind tries to reassure him, Torres lunges out of his seat with a broken metal spoon and heads to the cockpit, attempting to stab a flight attendant in the process. Then, a group of nine passengers follow Torres and are able to subdue him, securing his hands and feet with zip ties. “It was amazing to see that all these men didn’t hesitate, they just jumped right in,” Lisa Olson, who captured the video on the flight, told Inside Edition. Torres was charged with one count of interference with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

