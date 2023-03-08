Open in App
News 12

Northwell Health doctor urges people to wash hands as norovirus spreads across Long Island

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

Northwell Health is reporting an increase in emergency room patients with a nasty stomach bug known as norovirus.

The contagious virus is known to cause vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration for one to three days.

Northwell Health Pain Committee Chair Dr. Eugene Vortsman says the best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands.

"These are all things you can be diligent about, even with regular Clorox wipes, to minimize exposure and cross contamination," Dr. Vortsman says. "You don't even notice it, right? It's the pole in the subway that somebody just put their dirty hands on, the coffee mug you didn't clean or the keyboard and mouse we all kind of share."

Vortsman also recommends drinking a lot of water to prevent dehydration.

