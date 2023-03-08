Open in App
North Hempstead, NY
Jon Kaiman to run again for former job of North Hempstead town supervisor

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

Jon Kaiman tells News 12 he will run for his former job as North Hempstead town supervisor.

The Democrat served as supervisor from 2004 to 2013. He recently lost a bid to be the Democratic nominee for the 3rd Congressional District - a seat now held by Rep. George Santos.

The position is currently held by Jennifer DeSena, a registered Democrat who ran as a Republican when she won in 2021.

In a statement to News 12, DeSena, says "I look forward to comparing my record of cutting taxes, increasing transparency and fighting to reform our Building Department with Mr. Kaiman, who during his time as supervisor, raised taxes, increased debt and saddled the town with many long-term issues we are still dealing with to this very day."

