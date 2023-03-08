Open in App
Video: Draymond Green Gives Up On The Play And Causes Careless Turnover

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

3 days ago

Draymond Green was upset after not receiving a pass that he walked off and caused a careless turnover.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors on the court. His defensive grit helps them win games, but he can be a negative on offense at times.

Usually, he struggles because of his subpar shotmaking, but today he just seemed disengaged, throwing a fit after not receiving a pass and causing a careless turnover.

Jordan Poole missed the wide-open Green, who had an open lane to the rim. As he started flailing his arms up, visibly upset, Klay Thompson threw a loose pass which Green could've gotten but had his back turned. Stephen Curry was in the path of the pass, but the Thunder managed to deflect it and take possession.

Green needs to act like an adult on the court in situations like this; given the Warriors' record and the fact that they ultimately lose this game 128-137, you'd expect the players to give more effort.

Is Draymond Green Done With Golden State?

Draymond Green's relationship with his teammates and the front office seems to not be as strong as it once was. He didn't receive the contract extension he wanted and saw the team prioritize Jordan Poole , a player he doesn't get along with. With recent rumors of Green possibly heading to the Lakers , it seems Draymond is slowly checking out.

Even if Draymond has regressed, his defensive contributions for the Warriors are desperately needed. When he's locked in, Green is one of the best defenders in the league and was integral to their title run last season. However, with his declining effort on the court and the Warriors' struggles in general, this season may be a sad swansong for Green, who can become a free agent in the summer.

