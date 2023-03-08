Open in App
KLFY News 10

Jill Biden to visit Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans

By Kylee BondZach Labbé,

3 days ago

Streaming live at 1:30 p.m. CST on Friday (March 10)

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — First Lady Jill Biden will make an appearance in the Big Easy this week as part of the President’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, an effort to reduce cancer-related deaths in the country.

On Friday, the First Lady will visit the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans alongside U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and his wife, Dr. Laura Cassidy. She will land in the area at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

From there, the group will head to the Louisiana Cancer Research Center for a tour of the facility and an introduction to center directors. The research center is operated by Tulane University, Louisiana State University, Ochsner Health, and Xavier University.

The tour of the center is to help emphasize Cancer Moonshot, which aims to reduce the nation’s cancer fatalities by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years. The initiative also encourages medical professionals to work together to not only find ways to cure cancer but address the barriers to early detection.

CEO and Director of LCRC, Joe W. Ramos, said they are excited about the First Lady’s visit, and they feel they are already implementing some of the tenants of the program.

Civil rights law targets Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ discrimination

“The Moonshot Initiative, at its core, is all about making sure that we bring all hands on deck, every perspective engaged in how do we end cancer as we know it,” Ramos tells WGNO. “This is national. We think about it here at Louisiana’s Cancer Research Center as a local endeavor. How do we end cancer as we know it in Louisiana? And the approach is to have all hands on deck — a collaboration at every level.”

But it goes beyond just working together.

“Policy aspects are also important, like getting people who don’t have health insurance access to screenings, and catching cancer early,” said Ramos.

The First Lady’s visit will also help kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society says what used to be considered something that mostly affected older adults, the disease is starting to show up in younger people more frequently.

If you or anyone you know needs help gaining access to screenings or general cancer information, call Louisiana Cancer Prevention and Control at (800) 599-1073. For more information, visit their website here .

You can watch the First Lady land in New Orleans starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the player above. Stay tuned to WGNO on air and online for the latest.

