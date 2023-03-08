Windy forecast raises concerns over falling trees and boulders

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Falling trees and rocks are on the top of minds for many residents with strong winds approaching. They said the recent rainy weather makes conditions ripe for more trouble.

Some tree trimming companies have had their hands full dealing with fallen trees in the past few weeks. Two keawe trees have already dropped in Kalaeloa, so a crew from Eager Beavers has spent the day trimming other potential hazards.

“With the rain, it makes the tree that much heavier and then you’re dealing with not just the height of the tree. Maybe you’re dealing with, sometimes they didn’t trim the tree for a while, the canopy is heavy. The wind blows against it, ground is saturated,” said Wayne Hu, owner of Eager Beavers LLC.

In Kailua, branches came down on some parked cars at a parking lot but there were no reports of injuries. The Honolulu Fire Department also responded to three incidents of fallen trees on Monday, March 7.

Tree trimmers point out that preventative maintenance is the key. Otherwise by the time the trees fall, there could be major consequences and much higher costs.

“Because God forbid you don’t want to take a chance and then it falls on top of your house and now you have to figure out, how are you going to fix your house? Where are you going to live?” said Hu.

In Moanalua Valley, boulders came down a hillside and landed in somebody’s yard. Area residents have been asking the Army, which owns the hillside, to examine it before tragedy strikes.

“So that is a concern right now, making sure that we can have an assessment done and that a full rock fall mitigation plan is in place for the valley residents,” said Moanalua Valley resident Jay Arakawa.

Arakawa said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Donna Kim visited the area with Army representatives in January and residents have been told that Schatz is trying to get funding for the Army to do the assessment. He added there’s been no update since, and there needs to be more urgency.

“It’s concerning, you’ve seen the damage that falling rocks can do over the last couple of months. A lot of footage, so I’m just concerned that one of those rocks will come falling down to our house,” said Arakawa.

We reached out to all of them and an Army spokesman sent a statement saying, “The Army continues to communicate with the residents and elected officials for Moanalua Valley… we need to find a viable solution to these potential rock falls as soon as possible.”