Open in App
Honolulu, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

Windy forecast raises concerns over falling trees and boulders

By Manolo Morales,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZX5r_0lBGJh1v00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Falling trees and rocks are on the top of minds for many residents with strong winds approaching. They said the recent rainy weather makes conditions ripe for more trouble.

Some tree trimming companies have had their hands full dealing with fallen trees in the past few weeks. Two keawe trees have already dropped in Kalaeloa, so a crew from Eager Beavers has spent the day trimming other potential hazards.

“With the rain, it makes the tree that much heavier and then you’re dealing with not just the height of the tree. Maybe you’re dealing with, sometimes they didn’t trim the tree for a while, the canopy is heavy. The wind blows against it, ground is saturated,” said Wayne Hu, owner of Eager Beavers LLC.

In Kailua, branches came down on some parked cars at a parking lot but there were no reports of injuries. The Honolulu Fire Department also responded to three incidents of fallen trees on Monday, March 7.

Tree trimmers point out that preventative maintenance is the key. Otherwise by the time the trees fall, there could be major consequences and much higher costs.

“Because God forbid you don’t want to take a chance and then it falls on top of your house and now you have to figure out, how are you going to fix your house? Where are you going to live?” said Hu.

In Moanalua Valley, boulders came down a hillside and landed in somebody’s yard. Area residents have been asking the Army, which owns the hillside, to examine it before tragedy strikes.

“So that is a concern right now, making sure that we can have an assessment done and that a full rock fall mitigation plan is in place for the valley residents,” said Moanalua Valley resident Jay Arakawa.

Arakawa said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Donna Kim visited the area with Army representatives in January and residents have been told that Schatz is trying to get funding for the Army to do the assessment. He added there’s been no update since, and there needs to be more urgency.

“It’s concerning, you’ve seen the damage that falling rocks can do over the last couple of months. A lot of footage, so I’m just concerned that one of those rocks will come falling down to our house,” said Arakawa.

We reached out to all of them and an Army spokesman sent a statement saying, “The Army continues to communicate with the residents and elected officials for Moanalua Valley… we need to find a viable solution to these potential rock falls as soon as possible.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Honolulu, HI newsLocal Honolulu, HI
Above average rainfall for most of Hawaii in February
Honolulu, HI20 hours ago
PHOTOS: Strong winds wreak havoc in the islands
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Kona winds impact Hawaii flight paths, increase noise
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Downed trees, poles, freeway signs crash down as strong winds continue on Oahu
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Strong winds ground boats, bring down trees, power lines
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
New Haiku Stairs Emergency Air Rescues Followed Criminal Trespassing
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
City needs help inspecting traffic light poles
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘NCIS Hawaii’ to transform streets of Chinatown into a ‘foreign country’
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Drainage work to close Likelike Hwy, Honolulu bound lanes
Honolulu, HI12 hours ago
Busy weekend in Downtown Honolulu with several events
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
Experts: Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano signal unrest, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Oahu’s first waterfront recreation venue coming March 25
Ewa Beach, HI14 hours ago
As strong winds die down, power restored to 20,000 customers on Oahu
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Powerful cold front buffets state with damaging winds, monster surf
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Researchers identify playful monk seal spotted swimming in Ala Wai Canal
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Citizens patrols in Waikiki are making a difference
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Honolulu Festival returns this weekend after 3 years
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Honolulu Ocean Safety revives snorkeler at Hanauma Bay
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Police investigation closes Palani Rd. in Kailua-Kona
Kailua-kona, HI21 hours ago
Island Slipper Celebrates The Honolulu Festival In Style
Honolulu, HI18 hours ago
Flipped kayak prompts multiple ocean rescues
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
Keiki Street Festival coming to Kakaako this weekend
Honolulu, HI15 hours ago
Monk seal spotted in Ala Wai, are Genki balls working?
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
LIST: 10 best places to go shopping on Oahu
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
After pole’s collapse nearly hit cars, city eyes islandwide inspection of traffic signals
Honolulu, HI17 hours ago
Local nonprofit offering thousands of dollars in scholarships to Hawaii Island students
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
ʻIolani Palace reintroduces Kamaʻāina Sundays
Honolulu, HI16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy