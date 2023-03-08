Open in App
Purcellville, VA
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Loudoun Co. parents share concerns about fentanyl, vaping in schools

By Max Marcilla,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnRjc_0lBGJJ2b00

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a community meeting hosted by Loudoun County Public Schools on Tuesday, several parents shared their concerns, frustrations and curiosities about opioids and vaping in district schools.

Some of the questions posed to law enforcement, school, and treatment officials were about the drugs themselves — How are they made, and why would a student want to take them?

Community devastated by crash that killed one teen, injured another in Prince George’s Co.

Much of the conversation was around how to prevent a student from even trying drugs at first.

Sheriff Mike Chapman suggested giving an emphasis on possible punishments.

“I think they need to learn it not only from a health perspective they have to learn it from a legal perspective, a law enforcement perspective, of what the consequences can be for this,” he said.

Chapman discussed his efforts with D.A.R.E, which is taught to LCPS fifth graders, but at least one parent questioned if there is enough education in secondary schools.

Each secondary school in the county is assigned a Student Assistance Specialist, the parents were told. Those are the people who provide education and support — not discipline — for a student who is caught at school in a drug-related incident. They also give seminars to older students once each year, though they acknowledged that could be enhanced.

Parents also questioned two county principals in attendance about vaping, which they said has become an increasing issue in bathrooms. William Shipp, Woodgrove High School’s principal, encouraged students to use the Safe2Talk app.

The county will hold its fourth an final information session on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Broad Run High School.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Maryland opioid fight puts local communities on the front lines
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
Dead Virginia man identified as suspect in 1970 cold case murder in Anne Arundel County
Salem, VA23 hours ago
10 Northern Virginia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Alexandria, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Gainesville, VA21 hours ago
15-year-old charged with strangling classmate at Patriot High School, policy say
Bristow, VA23 hours ago
Virginia AG orders Cooper Middle School to stop racially discriminating against students
Richmond, VA1 day ago
School bus carrying 11 students involved in crash in Montgomery County, MCPS says
Hillandale, MD22 hours ago
School Resource Officer Investigating Overdose At La Plata High School
La Plata, MD2 days ago
WJZ Exclusive: Mother questioned security measures weeks before Patterson High student's death
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Shelter-in-place order at 5 schools lifted after 2 men shot in Montgomery County
Montgomery Village, MD4 days ago
Baltimore resident upset with city, community over rat problem at her home
Baltimore, MD21 hours ago
Serotonin Centers to Open 4 New Franchise Locations in Northern Virginia
Reston, VA1 day ago
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville, MD23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy