WSVN-TV

BSO search for man who shot home multiple times in West Park By Erika Jimenez7 News WSVN, 3 days ago

By Erika Jimenez7 News WSVN, 3 days ago

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was hit with gunfire when a car pulls into a neighborhood. The shooting occurred on Feb 7, near ...