Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

East High School marks one year since deadly shooting with optimism, reflection

By Taj Simmons,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfDgI_0lBGGi5h00

DES MOINES, Iowa — March 7 remains a tragic day at Des Moines East High School a year after 15-year-old Jose David Lopez was shot and killed on school grounds. However, the school community is doing what it can to move forward and find joy after the pain.

Hundreds of students and parents came to a community night at East on Tuesday night. the event offered joyful activities like food trucks and free haircuts, but it also became a place to reflect on the tragedy of the past year.

Story archive: Deadly shooting outside East High School

“It was hard at first, but I feel like we got through it and pushed through it,” said Samuel Sarmiento, currently a junior at East. “It was a little bit traumatizing knowing what happened.”

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, but we’re moving forward and we’re going to continue to do the best we can by one another,” said interim Des Moines school superintendent Matthew Smith. “Gun violence is still prevalent in our community. It is prevalent in our state, it is prevalent in our country. It’s going to take all of us at every level to solve this problem.”

East has rallied around the slogan “Scarlet Strong” since the shooting, and school employees say part of that strength involved opening up about emotional weaknesses.

“The more that you keep things inside, it manifests in other ways,” said Madeline Cano, a coordinator at East. “That’s why mental health has to be at the focus of what we’re doing here as a school, but also as a community.”

Tuesday’s event featured dozens of vendors, including mental health resources and job opportunities for East students and graduates.

Sarmiento said he is ready to take on the future after the hard year East experienced after the shooting.

“My dream is probably to find something where I can find happiness in life,” Sarmiento said. “I think [East] is building me as a person.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Arrest made in overnight West Des Moines shooting that injured teenager
West Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Family, friends remember two kids who died in Perry crash
Perry, IA17 hours ago
Iowa man arrested in Warren County standoff that lasted for several hours
Martensdale, IA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One person injured in shooting on eastside of Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Suspect in teen’s shooting didn’t think gun was loaded, police say
West Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Longtime Norwalk teacher wins Golden Apple
Norwalk, IA23 hours ago
Body found in Des Moines River, death investigation underway
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
2 juveniles killed in crash near Perry during snowstorm Thursday
Perry, IA1 day ago
12-year-old injured in Des Moines shooting Sunday
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Pieper Lewis pleads guilty to escape, sentencing scheduled
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
West Des Moines Police looking for missing teen
West Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Flyers crowd Des Moines airport as spring break approaches
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
2 Des Moines men charged after bringing starving dog to vet
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Madison County remembers one year since deadly tornado
Winterset, IA5 days ago
Des Moines Art Center turns 75 this year
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
DeSantis making long-anticipated 1st Iowa trip ahead of 2024
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Newton Police looking for suspect in Monday afternoon stabbing
Newton, IA4 days ago
Urbandale residents respond to U-Plex’s defeat
Urbandale, IA2 days ago
Attempted murder charge filed in hammer attack
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
How much snow fell and how much is on the way this weekend
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Police: Man tracked ex-wife using Apple AirTag
West Des Moines, IA4 days ago
A look back at March 5, 2022 tornadoes as they happened
Chariton, IA6 days ago
Des Moines city council to vote on food pantry funding
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Job Rides seeking sponsors to grow program
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Kurt Warner shares his story with new Iowans, for a good cause
West Des Moines, IA3 days ago
If you’re heading to Mexico, you should use caution, Grassley advises
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Valley, Bondurant-Farrar, Grand View Christian all bring home state basketball titles
Bondurant, IA16 hours ago
3 years after COVID, All Iowa Auto Show still making up ground
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Inventory issues not a major concern as All Iowa Auto Show returns
Des Moines, IA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy