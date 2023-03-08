Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

6 injured in fiery car crash that leads to house fire in West Pullman

By Eli OngBrónagh Tumulty,

3 days ago

CHICAGO — Six people are in the hospital after a car crash led to a house fire in West Pullman Tuesday evening.

The crash in question happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of West 116th Street and South Racine Avenue.

According to the owner of the SUV, his brother was driving eastbound on 116th Street when a Kia sedan blew a stop sign on Racine Avenue, leading to a collision that sent the Dodge Durango flying into the West Pullman home.

Shortly thereafter, the Durango caught fire, which then spread from the vehicle to the house.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, six people were injured in the crash, all of whom were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where they all are in stable condition.

Firefighters also tell WGN the car that blew through the stop sign was previously stolen .

“[I’m] just thankful,” said Deon Winters, whose mother lives in the house affected by the crash. “God is good. We will get through this.”

Winters, who was in good spirits despite the destruction, was happy no one was home when the crash happened. Otherwise, things could have been drastically different.

“Yeah, that’s her spot exactly where the impact happened,” Winters said, pointing out where his mother usually is around the house. “That’s where she lays her head before work. I’m glad she wasn’t there.”

Also, fortunately, Winters’s two siblings who live in the house with his mother were not home at the time of the crash either.

“By the grace of God, everyone was out taking care of their errands,” Winters said.

The only ‘person’ home was a four-legged friend who used his noodle to find a place to hide while firefighters fought the flames.

A four-legged friend named Ramsey who escaped the fire in West Pullman (Don’t worry, he’s safe and sound. And loves belly rubs).

“In order to be safe, he ran to the [bath]tub,” Winters said of the family dog, Ramsey. “He’s the real survivor here. We’re happy he’s okay.”

While cleanup crews worked to board up the house Tuesday evening, Winters told WGN that they have family who live in the area they can stay with until repairs are made, and most of the damage is just to the front of the house and the living room area.

