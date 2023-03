Pitt’s first opponent in the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be Georgia Tech (15-17, 6-14), following their 61-60 last second win over Florida State (9-23, 7-13).

The Yellow Jackets trailed Florida State, 31-21 at halftime but went on to outscore them 40-29 in the second half to advance to tomorrow’s match-up against Pitt.

With the score tied at 60-60, Georgia Tech’s Ja’von Franklin was fouled with 0.02 left in the game and he made the first three throw to secure the win.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

