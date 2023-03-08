Open in App
East Longmeadow, MA
WWLP

Lawmakers address what’s next for East Longmeadow High School after leaking issues

By Kayleigh Thomas,

3 days ago

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is hearing from local lawmakers on what’s next for East Longmeadow High School. After parents voiced their concerns about leaks and other issues there.

22News addresses these concerns with State Senator Jacob Olivera, who told 22News that state funds through Massachusetts School Building Authority are being discussed to build a new school. There has been a need for more repairs at the 60-year-old High School.

However, in 2019, the district had been rejected for state funding five years in a row. The school committee says repair expenses could add up to $100 million.

“Make sure that the western Mass delegations speak as one voice for the East Longmeadow Public Schools to ensure that they have a facility that meets 21st-century needs,” said Sen. Oliveira. “And so working with them closely to ensure both the state and the town invest in our school children.”

A public forum is set for March 16th to discuss the new school further.

