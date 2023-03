Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bumps Up Occidental Stake To Over 22% With $355M Stock Buy By Bhavik Nair, 3 days ago

By Bhavik Nair, 3 days ago

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) bought over 5.8 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) between March 3 and March 7, according to ...