Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

'You're not a rapper': Shaquille O'Neal makes no excuses for Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tp1Ft_0lBGBR8r00

Shaquille O’Neal is making "no excuses" for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant.

"He put himself in this position," O'Neal said Tuesday during "NBA on TNT."

Morant is taking time away from the basketball court to focus on his well-being after he was suspended by the Grizzles for at least two games for allegedly flashing a gun at a nightclub on Instagram Live early Saturday morning. There's no timetable for his return.

O’Neal said there are responsibilities that come with the profession, adding that the 23-year-old superstar knows "the letter of the law, what not to do and what not to say."

"You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn't going to go how you wanted it to go," O'Neal said. "You're not a rapper. You're an NBA player."

JA MORANT taking time away 'to get help' after suspension over gun incident

JALEN ROSE offers Grizzlies star Ja Morant a powerful message

O'Neal said Morant made a "bad choice," a choice that is his alone, despite the influence of friends or the environment that surrounds him. It's ultimately up to him, O'Neal said.

"I don’t know where you’re from, I don’t know who’s hanging out with you. That don’t matter. When it’s you making the decision, you gotta be smart," said O'Neal, who entered the league at age 20. "(Morant) pressed the button on his phone. He went live."

POLICE investigating Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant over alleged gun incident

OPINION: Ja Morant acted like a petulant child. The Memphis Grizzlies couldn't ignore it anymore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KV7J_0lBGBR8r00
Ja Morant reacts as the team trails the Denver Nuggets on March 3. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Hall of Famer implored Morant to think about his parents and his legacy.

"Think of the higher power," O’Neal continued. "I feel for him now, but I also feel for his mother and father. What are they going through? So guys, before you make a dumb decision — not a mistake, a dumb decision, a dumb choice — think of the higher power. Your mother, your father, your children.”

He continued: "We have to stop putting ourselves in positions to where they can take away what we’ve worked so hard to get to."

O'Neal is the latest sports figure to weigh in on Morant's behavior. ESPN commentator and former player Jalen Rose agreed that Morant has "way too much to lose."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'You're not a rapper': Shaquille O'Neal makes no excuses for Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Lakers fans are freaking out over Jayson Tatum’s Lakers tweet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Steve Kerr Admits Mistake After Warriors Loss To Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA2 days ago
Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis This Summer, Says NBA Analyst
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kyrie: 'I Am Not The Cancer!' Mavs Star Fires Back at 'Bitter' Critics
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shares Update On Ja Morant Following Win Against Warriors
Memphis, TN1 day ago
LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer raves about the amount of toilets new arena will have
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Another Grizzlies Veteran Will Reportedly Miss Time
Memphis, TN2 days ago
'He's ugly': How a husky rejected for his lopsided grin won over a family 1,300 miles away
San Diego, CA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ11 hours ago
Penny Hardaway Honored with 1-of-1 Custom Nikes
Memphis, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy