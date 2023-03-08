'You're not a rapper': Shaquille O'Neal makes no excuses for Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant

Shaquille O’Neal is making "no excuses" for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant.

"He put himself in this position," O'Neal said Tuesday during "NBA on TNT."

Morant is taking time away from the basketball court to focus on his well-being after he was suspended by the Grizzles for at least two games for allegedly flashing a gun at a nightclub on Instagram Live early Saturday morning. There's no timetable for his return.

O’Neal said there are responsibilities that come with the profession, adding that the 23-year-old superstar knows "the letter of the law, what not to do and what not to say."

"You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn't going to go how you wanted it to go," O'Neal said. "You're not a rapper. You're an NBA player."

O'Neal said Morant made a "bad choice," a choice that is his alone, despite the influence of friends or the environment that surrounds him. It's ultimately up to him, O'Neal said.

"I don’t know where you’re from, I don’t know who’s hanging out with you. That don’t matter. When it’s you making the decision, you gotta be smart," said O'Neal, who entered the league at age 20. "(Morant) pressed the button on his phone. He went live."

Ja Morant reacts as the team trails the Denver Nuggets on March 3. ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Hall of Famer implored Morant to think about his parents and his legacy.

"Think of the higher power," O’Neal continued. "I feel for him now, but I also feel for his mother and father. What are they going through? So guys, before you make a dumb decision — not a mistake, a dumb decision, a dumb choice — think of the higher power. Your mother, your father, your children.”

He continued: "We have to stop putting ourselves in positions to where they can take away what we’ve worked so hard to get to."

O'Neal is the latest sports figure to weigh in on Morant's behavior. ESPN commentator and former player Jalen Rose agreed that Morant has "way too much to lose."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'You're not a rapper': Shaquille O'Neal makes no excuses for Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant