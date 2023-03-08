Springfield
Springfield, IL
Springfield City Council rejects effort to reconsider $600,000 TIF district demolition allocation
By Trent Nelson,3 days ago
Springfield aldermen have rejected an effort to reconsider spending $600,000 in TIF district funds toward the demolition of two 19th-Century downtown buildings. Historic preservationists......
