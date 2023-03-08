Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Kern County projects having $16M budget surplus

By Maddie Gannon,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lKxJ_0lBG87Am00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is projected to have a $16 million budget surplus for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to county officials, this $16 million is coming partly from unaccounted for projects, but most of it is from an unexpected boost in sales tax revenue due to inflation.

Former Bakersfield City Council candidate accused of offering money for shooting people, arson to Sikh temple

County officials noted the biggest increase in sales tax revenue is coming from specifically from gasoline, and they emphasize this is a one-time boost in funds and therefore should not be tied to long term operations.

A prominent idea officials are considering is putting some of this surplus revenue toward updating the county’s current 911 communications system.

The Bakersfield City Council will unveil its mid-year budget report in a meeting Wednesday night.

According to the meeting agenda, city officials will make recommendations to the council on how to spend about $7 million in the areas of public safety and vital services, and also allocating money for a new position related to illegal dumping.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield plans on buying and restoring eyesore, ‘chronic nuisance’ properties
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Cal Water asking Kernville customers to conserve water
Kernville, CA19 hours ago
Surplus in Measure N sales tax funds; debate over how to spend it
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Poso Creek threatened with water overflow, residents asked to evacuate
Bakersfield, CA1 hour ago
Kern County officials discuss flooding, emergency response
Bakersfield, CA17 hours ago
‘Your life might depend on it’: Sheriff Youngblood urges residents in evacuation areas to leave flood zones
Kernville, CA16 hours ago
Kernville residents haven’t seen the Kern River surge like this before
Kernville, CA18 hours ago
‘Kernville tough’: Residents show resilience amid flooding
Kernville, CA16 hours ago
CHSRA Provides 2023 Project Update Report, Cost Estimates Balloon
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
IRS to open 6 Taxpayer Assistance Centers in California
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Tule Riverbank in Porterville
Porterville, CA14 hours ago
Kern County Probation's Camp Erwin Owen evacuated
Kernville, CA18 hours ago
Bakersfield’s gender pay gap ranks one-third above national average
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield city council announces street improvement projects
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Kern River water levels rise 17 feet during rain storm in Kernville
Kernville, CA19 hours ago
A major storm is approaching, organizations offering help
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Evacuation order issued for Kernville, Riverkern, Tillie Creek, Wofford Heights areas: Kern County FD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Newsom makes Tehachapi woman Warden of California City Correctional Facility
Tehachapi, CA3 days ago
‘We’re fed up’: Frustration builds over latest Bakersfield park vandalism
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Evacuation order issued for 2 Tulare County communities
Exeter, CA18 hours ago
Evacuation warning issued for Riverkern, Kernville ahead of storm, shelter open in Lake Isabella
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Kern Living: Taco Bros
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Tulare County urges residents to prepare for next storm
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Red Cross, officials urge public to prepare for flood conditions
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Reported threat to McAuliffe Elementary deemed not credible
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Video shows Kern River in Kernville rising amid heavy rain
Kernville, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy