The Golden Tiki honors "Breaking Bad" actors with shrunken heads

"Breaking Bad" actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are adding another unique honor to their resume.

The pair stopped by The Golden Tiki on Friday night and were presented with honorary shrunken heads that look like their characters from the show.

Paul said he has been lobbying for the honor since he first visited the bar last January.

Other celebrities who have received this unique honor include Vince Neil, Sammy Hagar, Pauly Shore, Randy Couture, Rod Stewart, Siegfried and Roy, and Carrot Top.