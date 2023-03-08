Widespread wet, heavy snow accumulates through Friday afternoon

Have you been hoping for spring, sunshine, and warm temperatures? Well, mother nature isn't quite done with winter in West Michigan. In positive news, this fresh show is great news for skiers and snowboarders hoping to hit the slopes.

Widespread snow is now falling over West Michigan, expected to persist through midday on Friday.

WXMI

Snow will be the heaviest during Friday morning through the early afternoon. Roads are anticipated to be snow-covered and slick all day on Friday. Thankfully, this system is expected to generate mainly snow showers. Freezing rain or a wintry mix is not likely in our area.

WXMI

The latest models show the snow departing the region by Friday afternoon. A few flurries will be possible overnight Friday, however dry skies are anticipated by Saturday morning.

FOX 17

At this point, the most difficult travel conditions will be for the Friday morning commute and Friday late afternoon commute. Visibility could be reduced at times due to falling snow and strong wind gusts. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible, generating blowing and drifting snow. Travel conditions will improve by Saturday.

WXMI

A widespread 3" to 6" of snow will be possible over most of West Michigan by Friday afternoon. Isolated higher amounts will be possible closer to I-94. Parts of our northern counties have been dropped to the 2" to 4" range.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties until 11 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulation will range between 3" to 6" with isolated higher amounts.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, and Osceola counties until 11 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulation will range between 1" to 4".

WXMI

WXMI

You can visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for the latest extended forecast. The FOX 17 Weather Team will notify you immediately with any forecast updates.