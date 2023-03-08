Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Widespread wet, heavy snow accumulates through Friday afternoon

By Haleigh Vaughn , Kevin Craig,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQhlt_0lBG7I2z00

Have you been hoping for spring, sunshine, and warm temperatures? Well, mother nature isn't quite done with winter in West Michigan. In positive news, this fresh show is great news for skiers and snowboarders hoping to hit the slopes.

Widespread snow is now falling over West Michigan, expected to persist through midday on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMvI9_0lBG7I2z00 WXMI

Snow will be the heaviest during Friday morning through the early afternoon. Roads are anticipated to be snow-covered and slick all day on Friday. Thankfully, this system is expected to generate mainly snow showers. Freezing rain or a wintry mix is not likely in our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgFW3_0lBG7I2z00 WXMI

The latest models show the snow departing the region by Friday afternoon. A few flurries will be possible overnight Friday, however dry skies are anticipated by Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvSet_0lBG7I2z00 FOX 17

At this point, the most difficult travel conditions will be for the Friday morning commute and Friday late afternoon commute. Visibility could be reduced at times due to falling snow and strong wind gusts. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible, generating blowing and drifting snow. Travel conditions will improve by Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJjJu_0lBG7I2z00 WXMI

A widespread 3" to 6" of snow will be possible over most of West Michigan by Friday afternoon. Isolated higher amounts will be possible closer to I-94. Parts of our northern counties have been dropped to the 2" to 4" range.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties until 11 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulation will range between 3" to 6" with isolated higher amounts.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, and Osceola counties until 11 a.m. Friday. Snow accumulation will range between 1" to 4".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsovD_0lBG7I2z00 WXMI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9bJ6_0lBG7I2z00 WXMI

You can visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for the latest extended forecast. The FOX 17 Weather Team will notify you immediately with any forecast updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Winter storm warning: Hazardous road conditions expected in parts of Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI18 hours ago
Tonight's Forecast: A cold and cloudy night ahead
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Michigan Snow Update: Snow Totals and Projections
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Winter Is Coming, Again: Lansing Area Facing Third Significant Accumulation In 16 Days
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Spring into fun with the West Michigan Tourist Association
Grand Rapids, MI6 hours ago
Who’s in Charge of Cleaning Up All the Roadkill in Southwest Michigan?
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Plans underway for first electric-powered Mackinac Island ferry
Mackinac Island, MI1 day ago
Hook & Hunting: New Consent Decree Has Anglers, Charter Boat Captains ‘Scared for the Future’ of Fishing
Ludington, MI1 day ago
California woman injured in semi crash on US-31 & Van Buren Street in Olive Twp.
Olive Township, MI11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy