Open in App
Newport News, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

NN school board proposes teacher raises, adding more mental health services

By Leondra Head,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N46KV_0lBG7EW500

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Tuesday night's Newport News School Board meeting tackled some big issues dealing with security in the wake of the shooting at Richneck Elementary nearly two months ago in which a 6-year-old shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

The district proposed a $380 million budget that includes teacher raises, adding more school security guards and mental health services.

Newport News School Board Chairperson Lisa Surles-Law said the district plans to add more behavioral support coaches in the classroom to address student behavior.

"They are coaches that come alongside teachers and administrators in the classroom and schools to help coach assist with behavior," Surles-Law said.

Surles-Law says behavioral coaches are currently in some schools and says the district plans to ramp them up for the upcoming school year.

"It’s an individual who is paying attention to behavior and helping us understand the best way to address it," Surles-Law said.

The chief financial officer for the school district presented this to the school board as part of the proposed budget. The district is evaluating how many of these coaches will be in each school.

Surles-Law says the goal is to ease the workload of teachers and counselors.

"There is more staff for mental health supports so that counselors can be counselors and not have to do other things that have fallen on counselors because of lack of staff," Surles-Law said.

The school district said the goal is to have metal detectors in all schools by March 14. Currently, metal detectors are only in 6 schools.

The district says close to 20 school security guards were hired within the last month. Surles-Law says the district’s goal is to have two guards in each elementary school by the end of the month.

"They will definitely help staff the weapon detection systems," Surles-Law said.

In the proposed budget, the district is proposing teachers receive a raise. They are also proposing that the minimum starting pay for teachers be increased to $50,000. Currently, the starting pay for Newport News teachers is around $48,000.

"We are committing to 5 percent as our proposed amount in our budget for teachers," Surles-Law said.

The school board will hear public comments regarding the proposed budget in next Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The superintendent will recommend budget approval during the March 21 budget meeting.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newport News, VA newsLocal Newport News, VA
Teacher shot by student awarded ‘Hero’ grant
Newport News, VA19 hours ago
What public lab schools could mean for Hampton Roads schools
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Will Not Be Charged; Who Should Be Held Accountable?
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norfolk Eviction Prevention Center reopening applications soon with new guidelines
Norfolk, VA21 hours ago
Virginia Beach nonprofit gives local girls in foster care the prom experience
Virginia Beach, VA5 hours ago
Mayor says $130 million Hampton build would help meet growing housing needs
Hampton, VA5 hours ago
City of Suffolk tackling littering problem
Suffolk, VA21 hours ago
Norfolk’s Eviction Prevention Program requests resume on April 1
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Commonwealth's Attorney: Student who shot Virginia teacher won't be charged
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Water bill increases expected over next several years
Norfolk, VA16 hours ago
National Adderall shortage puts prescription pickups on hold
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
UPDATE: 6-Year-Old Student Who Struck Virginia Teacher Will Not Face Charges
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Virginia Beach town hall addresses cannabis concerns
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
'This isn't justice': Family concerned about plea deal after mother, daughter homicide
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Dozens of jobs headed to Norfolk following Gov. Youngkin's announcement
Norfolk, VA22 hours ago
Hampton Roads reacts to pre-Labor Day start to school year
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
More than 40 people detained at Portsmouth marijuana 'pop-up' market
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Hampton woman scrambling as emergency SNAP benefits end March 31
Hampton, VA17 hours ago
Fire to Administration Building on Hampton University campus believed to be electrical, according to source
Hampton, VA3 days ago
Police: 2 killed outside Newport News apartment complex
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Norfolk ship repair company expands, creating dozens of jobs
Norfolk, VA21 hours ago
Former Portsmouth officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting granted bond
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Bond denied for suspect in quadruple-shooting outside Legacy Lounge in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Legal analyst weighs in on possibility of charges in Richneck shooting
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Juvenile hospitalized after hit-and-run on First Colonial in VB: Police
Virginia Beach, VA19 hours ago
Bond denied for suspect in Portsmouth quadruple murder case
Portsmouth, VA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy