kentuckytoday.com

Gafford's putback gives Wizards 119-117 win over Pistons By DAVE HOGG - Associated Press, 3 days ago

By DAVE HOGG - Associated Press, 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Gafford converted a putback of Bradley Beal's airball at the buzzer, and the Washington Wizards handed the Detroit Pistons their ninth ...