How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023

The 2023 MLB season is set to begin with all 30 teams playing on Opening Day. The New York Yankees will face off against the San Francisco Giants in their first game of the season at home.

To watch live New York Yankees games, the available options depend on your location. If you live within the Yankees’ market, you can watch games on the YES Network, which is their regional sports network.

What Channels Are Yankees Games On

The New York Yankees games will primarily air on YES Network, but also can be watched on national networks like ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS throughout the season. To get access to all of these channels, DIRECTV STREAM is the best option.

DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV fuboTV Sling TV YouTube TV YES Network X ESPN X X X X X FOX X X X X X Fox Sports 1 X X X X X TBS X X X X

Watch the New York Yankees on DIRECTV STREAM

One option to watch New York Yankees games live is through DIRECTV STREAM, which offers the Entertainment plan for $69.99 per month and includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN. Upgrading to the Choice package for $89.99 per month will give you access to the YES Network and over 90 other channels. You’ll also have unlimited DVR storage and can watch on multiple screens. A 5-day free trial is available.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Watch the New York Yankees on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also provides live New York Yankees game coverage on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $69.99 per month with the base plan . They offer an option to add even more sports channels for $9.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV has over 75 channels in its lineup , unlimited DVR storage, and allows users to watch on two screens at the same time.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Watch the New York Yankees on fuboTV

FuboTV is another option for watching live New York Yankees games. Their Pro plan for $69.99 per month includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN, as well as additional sports channels like NFL Network and MLB Network. They offer a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month that includes MLB TV for out-of-market games. FuboTV also provides 1000 hours of DVR storage and allows for unlimited screen viewing. They offer a 7-day free trial .

Read our full fuboTV review here.

Watch the New York Yankees on Sling TV

With Sling TV, you can watch nationally televised New York Yankees games on ESPN with a Sling Orange subscription , and on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription. Combining both with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $50 per month gives you access to 50 channels , with an option to add MLB Network through their Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. Sling provides 50 hours of DVR storage and allows for viewing on up to four screens.

Read our full SlingTV review here.

Watch the New York Yankees on YouTube TV

Finally, YouTube TV offers live coverage of New York Yankees games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $64.99 per month with the base plan. They offer over 85 channels, including sports networks like NBA TV and NFL Network, and provide unlimited DVR storage. Users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

How to Watch New York Yankees Games Out-of-Market

If you’re outside of the Yankees TV market, you can still watch games through an MLB.TV subscription. This will give you access to live broadcasts of out-of-market games that aren’t subject to regional or national blackouts. You can subscribe directly through MLB.TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

New York Yankees Regular Season Schedule for 2023

DATE OPPONENT Mar 30, 2023 San Francisco Apr 1, 2023 San Francisco Apr 2, 2023 San Francisco Apr 3, 2023 Philadelphia Apr 4, 2023 Philadelphia Apr 5, 2023 Philadelphia Apr 6, 2023 Baltimore Apr 8, 2023 Baltimore Apr 9, 2023 Baltimore Apr 10, 2023 Cleveland Apr 11, 2023 Cleveland Apr 12, 2023 Cleveland Apr 13, 2023 Minnesota Apr 14, 2023 Minnesota Apr 15, 2023 Minnesota Apr 16, 2023 Minnesota Apr 18, 2023 L.A. Angels Apr 19, 2023 L.A. Angels Apr 20, 2023 L.A. Angels Apr 21, 2023 Toronto Apr 22, 2023 Toronto Apr 23, 2023 Toronto Apr 24, 2023 Minnesota Apr 25, 2023 Minnesota Apr 26, 2023 Minnesota Apr 27, 2023 Texas Apr 28, 2023 Texas Apr 29, 2023 Texas Apr 30, 2023 Texas May 1, 2023 Cleveland May 2, 2023 Cleveland May 3, 2023 Cleveland May 5, 2023 Tampa Bay May 6, 2023 Tampa Bay May 7, 2023 Tampa Bay May 8, 2023 Oakland May 9, 2023 Oakland May 10, 2023 Oakland May 11, 2023 Tampa Bay May 12, 2023 Tampa Bay May 13, 2023 Tampa Bay May 14, 2023 Tampa Bay May 15, 2023 Toronto May 16, 2023 Toronto May 17, 2023 Toronto May 18, 2023 Toronto May 19, 2023 Cincinnati May 20, 2023 Cincinnati May 21, 2023 Cincinnati May 23, 2023 Baltimore May 24, 2023 Baltimore May 25, 2023 Baltimore May 26, 2023 San Diego May 27, 2023 San Diego May 28, 2023 San Diego May 29, 2023 Seattle May 30, 2023 Seattle May 31, 2023 Seattle Jun 2, 2023 L.A. Dodgers Jun 3, 2023 L.A. Dodgers Jun 4, 2023 L.A. Dodgers Jun 6, 2023 Chi. White Sox Jun 7, 2023 Chi. White Sox Jun 8, 2023 Chi. White Sox Jun 9, 2023 Boston Jun 10, 2023 Boston Jun 11, 2023 Boston Jun 13, 2023 N.Y. Mets Jun 14, 2023 N.Y. Mets Jun 16, 2023 Boston Jun 17, 2023 Boston Jun 18, 2023 Boston Jun 20, 2023 Seattle Jun 21, 2023 Seattle Jun 22, 2023 Seattle Jun 23, 2023 Texas Jun 24, 2023 Texas Jun 25, 2023 Texas Jun 27, 2023 Oakland Jun 28, 2023 Oakland Jun 29, 2023 Oakland Jun 30, 2023 St. Louis Jul 1, 2023 St. Louis Jul 2, 2023 St. Louis Jul 3, 2023 Baltimore Jul 4, 2023 Baltimore Jul 5, 2023 Baltimore Jul 6, 2023 Baltimore Jul 7, 2023 Chi. Cubs Jul 8, 2023 Chi. Cubs Jul 9, 2023 Chi. Cubs Jul 14, 2023 Colorado Jul 15, 2023 Colorado Jul 16, 2023 Colorado Jul 17, 2023 L.A. Angels Jul 18, 2023 L.A. Angels Jul 19, 2023 L.A. Angels Jul 21, 2023 Kansas City Jul 22, 2023 Kansas City Jul 23, 2023 Kansas City Jul 25, 2023 N.Y. Mets Jul 26, 2023 N.Y. Mets Jul 28, 2023 Baltimore Jul 29, 2023 Baltimore Jul 30, 2023 Baltimore Jul 31, 2023 Tampa Bay Aug 1, 2023 Tampa Bay Aug 2, 2023 Tampa Bay Aug 3, 2023 Houston Aug 4, 2023 Houston Aug 5, 2023 Houston Aug 6, 2023 Houston Aug 7, 2023 Chi. White Sox Aug 8, 2023 Chi. White Sox Aug 9, 2023 Chi. White Sox Aug 11, 2023 Miami Aug 12, 2023 Miami Aug 13, 2023 Miami Aug 14, 2023 Atlanta Aug 15, 2023 Atlanta Aug 16, 2023 Atlanta Aug 18, 2023 Boston Aug 19, 2023 Boston Aug 20, 2023 Boston Aug 22, 2023 Washington Aug 23, 2023 Washington Aug 24, 2023 Washington Aug 25, 2023 Tampa Bay Aug 26, 2023 Tampa Bay Aug 27, 2023 Tampa Bay Aug 28, 2023 Detroit Aug 29, 2023 Detroit Aug 30, 2023 Detroit Aug 31, 2023 Detroit Sep 1, 2023 Houston Sep 2, 2023 Houston Sep 3, 2023 Houston Sep 5, 2023 Detroit Sep 6, 2023 Detroit Sep 7, 2023 Detroit Sep 8, 2023 Milwaukee Sep 9, 2023 Milwaukee Sep 10, 2023 Milwaukee Sep 11, 2023 Boston Sep 12, 2023 Boston Sep 13, 2023 Boston Sep 14, 2023 Boston Sep 15, 2023 Pittsburgh Sep 16, 2023 Pittsburgh Sep 17, 2023 Pittsburgh Sep 19, 2023 Toronto Sep 20, 2023 Toronto Sep 21, 2023 Toronto Sep 22, 2023 Arizona Sep 23, 2023 Arizona Sep 24, 2023 Arizona Sep 26, 2023 Toronto Sep 27, 2023 Toronto Sep 28, 2023 Toronto Sep 29, 2023 Kansas City Sep 30, 2023 Kansas City Oct 1, 2023 Kansas City

More must-reads: