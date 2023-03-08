How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023
By Sportsnaut,
3 days ago
The 2023 MLB season is set to begin with all 30 teams playing on Opening Day. The New York Yankees will face off against the San Francisco Giants in their first game of the season at home.
To watch live New York Yankees games, the available options depend on your location. If you live within the Yankees’ market, you can watch games on the YES Network, which is their regional sports network.
What Channels Are Yankees Games On
The New York Yankees games will primarily air on YES Network, but also can be watched on national networks like ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS throughout the season. To get access to all of these channels, DIRECTV STREAM is the best option.
DIRECTV STREAM
Hulu + Live TV
fuboTV
Sling TV
YouTube TV
YES Network
X
ESPN
X
X
X
X
X
FOX
X
X
X
X
X
Fox Sports 1
X
X
X
X
X
TBS
X
X
X
X
Watch the New York Yankees on DIRECTV STREAM
One option to watch New York Yankees games live is through DIRECTV STREAM, which offers the Entertainment plan for $69.99 per month and includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN. Upgrading to the Choice package for $89.99 per month will give you access to the YES Network and over 90 other channels. You’ll also have unlimited DVR storage and can watch on multiple screens. A 5-day free trial is available.
Hulu + Live TV also provides live New York Yankees game coverage on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $69.99 per month with the base plan . They offer an option to add even more sports channels for $9.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV has over 75 channels in its lineup , unlimited DVR storage, and allows users to watch on two screens at the same time.
FuboTV is another option for watching live New York Yankees games. Their Pro plan for $69.99 per month includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN, as well as additional sports channels like NFL Network and MLB Network. They offer a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month that includes MLB TV for out-of-market games. FuboTV also provides 1000 hours of DVR storage and allows for unlimited screen viewing. They offer a 7-day free trial .
With Sling TV, you can watch nationally televised New York Yankees games on ESPN with a Sling Orange subscription , and on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription. Combining both with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $50 per month gives you access to 50 channels , with an option to add MLB Network through their Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. Sling provides 50 hours of DVR storage and allows for viewing on up to four screens.
Finally, YouTube TV offers live coverage of New York Yankees games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $64.99 per month with the base plan. They offer over 85 channels, including sports networks like NBA TV and NFL Network, and provide unlimited DVR storage. Users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.
If you’re outside of the Yankees TV market, you can still watch games through an MLB.TV subscription. This will give you access to live broadcasts of out-of-market games that aren’t subject to regional or national blackouts. You can subscribe directly through MLB.TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels.
