Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1iwn_0lBG3vAo00

The 2023 MLB season is set to begin with all 30 teams playing on Opening Day. The New York Yankees will face off against the San Francisco Giants in their first game of the season at home.

To watch live New York Yankees games, the available options depend on your location. If you live within the Yankees’ market, you can watch games on the YES Network, which is their regional sports network.

What Channels Are Yankees Games On

The New York Yankees games will primarily air on YES Network, but also can be watched on national networks like ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS throughout the season. To get access to all of these channels, DIRECTV STREAM is the best option.

DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV fuboTV Sling TV YouTube TV
YES Network X
ESPN X X X X X
FOX X X X X X
Fox Sports 1 X X X X X
TBS X X X X

Watch the New York Yankees on DIRECTV STREAM

One option to watch New York Yankees games live is through DIRECTV STREAM, which offers the Entertainment plan for $69.99 per month and includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN. Upgrading to the Choice package for $89.99 per month will give you access to the YES Network and over 90 other channels. You’ll also have unlimited DVR storage and can watch on multiple screens. A 5-day free trial is available.

Read our full DIRECTV STREAM review here.

Get a DIRECTV STREAM free trial

Watch the New York Yankees on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also provides live New York Yankees game coverage on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $69.99 per month with the base plan . They offer an option to add even more sports channels for $9.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV has over 75 channels in its lineup , unlimited DVR storage, and allows users to watch on two screens at the same time.

Read our full Hulu review here.

Sign up for Hulu + Live TV

Watch the New York Yankees on fuboTV

FuboTV is another option for watching live New York Yankees games. Their Pro plan for $69.99 per month includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN, as well as additional sports channels like NFL Network and MLB Network. They offer a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month that includes MLB TV for out-of-market games. FuboTV also provides 1000 hours of DVR storage and allows for unlimited screen viewing. They offer a 7-day free trial .

Read our full fuboTV review here.

Get a FuboTV Free Trial

Watch the New York Yankees on Sling TV

With Sling TV, you can watch nationally televised New York Yankees games on ESPN with a Sling Orange subscription , and on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription. Combining both with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $50 per month gives you access to 50 channels , with an option to add MLB Network through their Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. Sling provides 50 hours of DVR storage and allows for viewing on up to four screens.

Read our full SlingTV review here.

Sign up for Sling TV Here

Watch the New York Yankees on YouTube TV

Finally, YouTube TV offers live coverage of New York Yankees games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $64.99 per month with the base plan. They offer over 85 channels, including sports networks like NBA TV and NFL Network, and provide unlimited DVR storage. Users can stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

Sign up for YouTube TV Here

How to Watch New York Yankees Games Out-of-Market

If you’re outside of the Yankees TV market, you can still watch games through an MLB.TV subscription. This will give you access to live broadcasts of out-of-market games that aren’t subject to regional or national blackouts. You can subscribe directly through MLB.TV or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

New York Yankees Regular Season Schedule for 2023

DATE OPPONENT
Mar 30, 2023 San Francisco
Apr 1, 2023 San Francisco
Apr 2, 2023 San Francisco
Apr 3, 2023 Philadelphia
Apr 4, 2023 Philadelphia
Apr 5, 2023 Philadelphia
Apr 6, 2023 Baltimore
Apr 8, 2023 Baltimore
Apr 9, 2023 Baltimore
Apr 10, 2023 Cleveland
Apr 11, 2023 Cleveland
Apr 12, 2023 Cleveland
Apr 13, 2023 Minnesota
Apr 14, 2023 Minnesota
Apr 15, 2023 Minnesota
Apr 16, 2023 Minnesota
Apr 18, 2023 L.A. Angels
Apr 19, 2023 L.A. Angels
Apr 20, 2023 L.A. Angels
Apr 21, 2023 Toronto
Apr 22, 2023 Toronto
Apr 23, 2023 Toronto
Apr 24, 2023 Minnesota
Apr 25, 2023 Minnesota
Apr 26, 2023 Minnesota
Apr 27, 2023 Texas
Apr 28, 2023 Texas
Apr 29, 2023 Texas
Apr 30, 2023 Texas
May 1, 2023 Cleveland
May 2, 2023 Cleveland
May 3, 2023 Cleveland
May 5, 2023 Tampa Bay
May 6, 2023 Tampa Bay
May 7, 2023 Tampa Bay
May 8, 2023 Oakland
May 9, 2023 Oakland
May 10, 2023 Oakland
May 11, 2023 Tampa Bay
May 12, 2023 Tampa Bay
May 13, 2023 Tampa Bay
May 14, 2023 Tampa Bay
May 15, 2023 Toronto
May 16, 2023 Toronto
May 17, 2023 Toronto
May 18, 2023 Toronto
May 19, 2023 Cincinnati
May 20, 2023 Cincinnati
May 21, 2023 Cincinnati
May 23, 2023 Baltimore
May 24, 2023 Baltimore
May 25, 2023 Baltimore
May 26, 2023 San Diego
May 27, 2023 San Diego
May 28, 2023 San Diego
May 29, 2023 Seattle
May 30, 2023 Seattle
May 31, 2023 Seattle
Jun 2, 2023 L.A. Dodgers
Jun 3, 2023 L.A. Dodgers
Jun 4, 2023 L.A. Dodgers
Jun 6, 2023 Chi. White Sox
Jun 7, 2023 Chi. White Sox
Jun 8, 2023 Chi. White Sox
Jun 9, 2023 Boston
Jun 10, 2023 Boston
Jun 11, 2023 Boston
Jun 13, 2023 N.Y. Mets
Jun 14, 2023 N.Y. Mets
Jun 16, 2023 Boston
Jun 17, 2023 Boston
Jun 18, 2023 Boston
Jun 20, 2023 Seattle
Jun 21, 2023 Seattle
Jun 22, 2023 Seattle
Jun 23, 2023 Texas
Jun 24, 2023 Texas
Jun 25, 2023 Texas
Jun 27, 2023 Oakland
Jun 28, 2023 Oakland
Jun 29, 2023 Oakland
Jun 30, 2023 St. Louis
Jul 1, 2023 St. Louis
Jul 2, 2023 St. Louis
Jul 3, 2023 Baltimore
Jul 4, 2023 Baltimore
Jul 5, 2023 Baltimore
Jul 6, 2023 Baltimore
Jul 7, 2023 Chi. Cubs
Jul 8, 2023 Chi. Cubs
Jul 9, 2023 Chi. Cubs
Jul 14, 2023 Colorado
Jul 15, 2023 Colorado
Jul 16, 2023 Colorado
Jul 17, 2023 L.A. Angels
Jul 18, 2023 L.A. Angels
Jul 19, 2023 L.A. Angels
Jul 21, 2023 Kansas City
Jul 22, 2023 Kansas City
Jul 23, 2023 Kansas City
Jul 25, 2023 N.Y. Mets
Jul 26, 2023 N.Y. Mets
Jul 28, 2023 Baltimore
Jul 29, 2023 Baltimore
Jul 30, 2023 Baltimore
Jul 31, 2023 Tampa Bay
Aug 1, 2023 Tampa Bay
Aug 2, 2023 Tampa Bay
Aug 3, 2023 Houston
Aug 4, 2023 Houston
Aug 5, 2023 Houston
Aug 6, 2023 Houston
Aug 7, 2023 Chi. White Sox
Aug 8, 2023 Chi. White Sox
Aug 9, 2023 Chi. White Sox
Aug 11, 2023 Miami
Aug 12, 2023 Miami
Aug 13, 2023 Miami
Aug 14, 2023 Atlanta
Aug 15, 2023 Atlanta
Aug 16, 2023 Atlanta
Aug 18, 2023 Boston
Aug 19, 2023 Boston
Aug 20, 2023 Boston
Aug 22, 2023 Washington
Aug 23, 2023 Washington
Aug 24, 2023 Washington
Aug 25, 2023 Tampa Bay
Aug 26, 2023 Tampa Bay
Aug 27, 2023 Tampa Bay
Aug 28, 2023 Detroit
Aug 29, 2023 Detroit
Aug 30, 2023 Detroit
Aug 31, 2023 Detroit
Sep 1, 2023 Houston
Sep 2, 2023 Houston
Sep 3, 2023 Houston
Sep 5, 2023 Detroit
Sep 6, 2023 Detroit
Sep 7, 2023 Detroit
Sep 8, 2023 Milwaukee
Sep 9, 2023 Milwaukee
Sep 10, 2023 Milwaukee
Sep 11, 2023 Boston
Sep 12, 2023 Boston
Sep 13, 2023 Boston
Sep 14, 2023 Boston
Sep 15, 2023 Pittsburgh
Sep 16, 2023 Pittsburgh
Sep 17, 2023 Pittsburgh
Sep 19, 2023 Toronto
Sep 20, 2023 Toronto
Sep 21, 2023 Toronto
Sep 22, 2023 Arizona
Sep 23, 2023 Arizona
Sep 24, 2023 Arizona
Sep 26, 2023 Toronto
Sep 27, 2023 Toronto
Sep 28, 2023 Toronto
Sep 29, 2023 Kansas City
Sep 30, 2023 Kansas City
Oct 1, 2023 Kansas City

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
New York Jets agree to a trade; QB Aaron Rodgers not involved in deal
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
New York Knicks bench star reportedly seen as future starter by rival teams
New York City, NY2 days ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY11 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
Dick Vitale gets brutally honest about Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Green Bay Packers asking price in Aaron Rodgers trade with Jets revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA18 hours ago
Aaron Judge turned down massive offer from Padres that rivaled Yankees' $360 million deal: report
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Former Red Sox champion retiring from baseball
Boston, MA2 days ago
Ex-Astros champion signs with NL team
Houston, TX1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers insider believes pulling off Lamar Jackson trade is possible in 2023
Baltimore, MD7 hours ago
Detroit Tigers pitcher helps in biggest upset in World Baseball Classic history
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Hendrick Motorsports could receive big penalties after NASCAR takes parts at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Baseball World Reacts To Two-Time World Series Champion's Death
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Green Bay Packers, New York Jets have ‘worked out’ blockbuster trade with Aaron Rodgers’ decision looming
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings receive trade offer for Pro Bowler who is on the block
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ11 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly place 5-time Pro Bowler on the trade block
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Lamar Jackson offered well north of $40 million per season, still not engaging the Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy