Ambie Awards: ‘Chameleon: Wild Boys’ Wins Podcast of the Year

The Podcast Academy, a group of 1,000-plus industry creators and executives, awarded Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment’s Chameleon: Wild Boys with the top honor at this year’s 2023 Ambie Awards.

Wild Boys, which serves as the third season of Campside’s Chameleon series, uncovers the story of two young men who claimed to have been raised in the wilderness in British Columbia and proceeded to fool a small town. The eight-part series was led by Sam Mullins with producer Abukar Adan, senior producer Ashleyanne Krigbaum, editor Karen Duffin and ep Matthew Shaer.

“I had nothing happening in my career. I had two young kids, I was working in a taco restaurant, and I never made a podcast before. And Campside deserves so much credit because I cold-emailed these guys, and they just believed in the story, and they believed in me, and they changed my life, and I’ll never forget it,” Mullins said during his acceptance speech.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Larry Wilmore in Las Vegas’ Westgate Resort and Casino and live-streamed on Twitch. Earlier in the evening, Lava for Good’s Bone Valley and Sonoro and Futuro Studios’ Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez both received two awards ( Bone Valley in the documentary and reporting categories, Ídolo in the nonfiction scriptwriting and society and culture categories), making them tied as the most-awarded shows of the evening.

Though Audible entered the evening with the most nominations , the audio company was shut out at this year’s awards ceremony.

The Podcast Academy also honored Stuff You Should Know with the governors award in recognition of the show’s impact on the industry. Appearing onstage with producer Jeri Rowland and co-host Josh Clark, Stuff You Should Know host Chuck Bryant said it was “fun to see how far the medium has gone” since the show first launched in 2008.

See below for the list of winners.

Podcast of the Year (Sponsored by Tenderfoot TV)

Chameleon: Wild Boys (WINNER)

Design Matters with Debbie Millman

Direct Deposit

Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis

Gay Pride & Prejudice

Moriarty

Pink Card

Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley

The Outlaw Ocean Podcast

The Prince

Best Business Podcast

An Arm and a Leg

Business Wars (WINNER)

Lead Balloon – Public Relations, Marketing and Strategic Communications Stories

The Heist Season 2: The Wealth Vortex

The New Way We Work, featuring 4-part Ambition Diaries miniseries

What’s Your Problem? with Jacob Goldstein

Work Check

Best Comedy Podcast

Funny Cuz it’s True

I Love a Lifetime Movie

Scam Goddess

Summer In Argyle

The fckry with Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer (WINNER)

Best DIY Podcast

Allyship is a Verb

Poetry for All podcast

Proud Stutter

Queer News (WINNER)

Stitch Please

Teddy Goes to the USSR

They Knew Which Way to Run

Best Documentary Podcast

Bone Valley (WINNER)

Collapse: Disaster in Surfside

Finding Tamika

I Will Not Grow Old here (short series)

Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary

The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment

We Were Three

Best Entertainment Podcast (Sponsored by The Hollywood Reporter )

Even the Rich

MUBI Podcast

Object of Sound

Pop Paranormal

Queue Points

Reality with The King

Scamfluencers (WINNER)

Best Fiction Podcast

Birds of Empire

Bone, Marry, Bury

Jane Anonymous

Last Known Position (WINNER)

Moriarty

Newts!

The Big Lie

Best History Podcast

Against The Odds

Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis

History Daily

One Year: 1986

Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley

Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade (WINNER)

SNAFU with Ed Helms

Best Indie Podcast (Sponsored by Stitcher)

Blind Landing (WINNER)

Ghosthoney’s Dream Machine

Imaginary Worlds

In Those Genes Podcast

Inner West Icons

SOL Affirmations with Karega & Felicia

The Nocturnists

Best Interview Podcast

9 to 5ish with theSkimm

Design Matters with Debbie Millman

Direct Deposit

Rethinking

The Assignment with Audie Cornish (WINNER)

The Lede

Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes Podcast

'Awards Chatter' Podcast [LIVE] -- Martin McDonagh ('The Banshees of Inisherin')

Best Knowledge, Science or Tech Podcast

Climate of Change

In Machines We Trust

IRL: Online Life is Real Life

Ted Radio Hour (WINNER)

Threshold

Unexplainable

Why It Matters

Best News Podcast

Collapse: Disaster in Surfside

Foundering: The Amazon Stor y

Imperfect Paradise: The Sheriff

Post Reports

Ukrainecast

VICE News Reports

What Next (WINNER)

Best Original Score and Music Supervision

Culpable Podcast – Dirt Poor Robins, Dayton Cole

Disgraceland – Jake Brennan, Matt Beaudoin, Ryan Spraker, Bryce Kanzer (WINNER)

Fed Up – Scott Velasquez

Gay Pride & Prejudice – Chris Ryan, Jonathon Roberts, Liz Fulton

Kabul Falling – Arson Fahim

Last Known Position – Deron Johnson, David Levita

Spark & Fire – Ryan Holladay, Hil Jaeger

Best Performance in Audio Fiction

#Matter – Amin Joseph

Borrasca (Season 2) – Cole Sprouse, Sarah Yarkin (WINNER)

Dark Sanctum – Bethany Joy Lenz, Clive Standen, Michael O’Neill

Moriarty – Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Phil LaMarr, Lindsay Whisler

Outliers – Rory Culkin

The Madness of Chartrulean – Aud Andrews

The Story Pirates Podcast – Cecily Strong, Eric Austin

Best Personal Growth/Spirituality Podcast

A Slight Change of Plans (WINNER)

Allyship is a Verb

Back From Broken

How God Works

How To Be A Better Human

In the Arena with Leah Smart

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Best Podcast for Kids

A Kids Book About: The Podcast

Forever Ago

Million Bazillion

Pinkalicious & Peterrific

Smash Boom Best

Tai Asks Why (WINNER)

The Arthur Podcast

Best Podcast Host or Hosts

Anderson Cooper – All There is with Anderson Cooper

Casey Wilson – Fed Up

Chad Sanders – Direct Deposit

Gilbert King, Kelsey Decker – Bone Valley

Heather McGhee – The Sum of Us

JB Smoove – Funny My Way

Leah Wright Rigueur – Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till Mobley (WINNER)

Best Politics or Opinion Podcast

Crossing The Line

It’s Political with Althia Raj

Post Reports

Strict Scrutiny (WINNER)

Teaching Texas

The Prince

The State of: Women

Best Production and Sound Design

Batman: The Audio Adventures – Chris Gibney, Julie Larson

Birds of Empire – Randy Torres, Ben Milchev, Ryan Walsh, David Tatasciore, Gabe Burch

Cupid – Randy Torres, Ben Milchev, Ryan Walsh, David Tatasciore, Sarah Ma

Maejor Frequency – Richard Riegel

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom – Mark Henry Phillips

The Big Burn – E. Scott Kelly

Twenty Thousand Hertz – Jai Berger (WINNER)

Best Reporting

Bone Valley – Gilbert King, Kelsey Decker (WINNER)

Chameleon: Scam Likely – Yudhijit Bhattacharjee

Conviction: The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan – Habiba Nosheen

Taking on Putin – John Sweeney

The Greatest Menace: Inside the Gay Prison Experiment – Patrick Abboud

The Outlaw Ocean Podcast – Ian Urbina

Who Killed Daphne? – Stephen Grey

Best Scriptwriting, Fiction

American Hostage – C.D. Carpenter

I Hear Fear – Jenny Deiker Restivo, Nathalie Chicha (WINNER)

Impact Winter – Travis Beacham

Last Known Position – Luke Passmore

Power Trip – Mary Hamilton, Cara Horner

The End Up – Will Weggel, Danny Luber

The Story Pirates Podcast – Minhdzuy Khorami, Mike Cabellon, Meghan O’Neill, Peter McNerney, Lee Overtree, Rachel Wenitsky, Ned Riseley

Best Scriptwriting, Nonfiction (Sponsored by Castbox)

12 Years That Shook the World – Erin Harper

Chameleon: Wild Boys – Sam Mullins

Death of an Artist – Helen Molesworth

Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez – Erick Galindo, Alejandro Mendoza (WINNER)

Into America – Trymaine Lee, Aisha Turner, Isabel Angell, Max Jacobs, Josh Sirotiak

MUBI Podcast – Rico Gagliano

We Were Three – Nancy Updike

Best Society and Culture Podcast

Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis

Ídolo: The Ballad of Chalino Sánchez (WINNER)

In Those Genes Podcast

Into America

Love Right Now

The Sum of Us

Truth Be Told

Best Sports Podcast

Choosing Sides: F1

Deep Left Field

Pink Card

Sports History This Week

The Lead (WINNER)

The Longest Game

Torched

Best True Crime Podcast

Conviction: The Disappearance of Nuseiba Hasan

Dateline: Missing in America

Death of an Artist

Queen of the Con

The Paddlefish Caviar Heist

Up and Vanished – The Trial of Ryan Duke (WINNER)

Wrongful Conviction

Best Wellness or Relationships Podcast

Are You Sleeping?

Back From Broken

Chiquis and Chill

Come As You Are (WINNER)

Dear Headspace

Navigating Narcissism

Room 5

A previous version of this story misidentified the winner in the best comedy podcast category. It is Why Won’t You Date Me with Nicole Byer, not Scam Goddess.

