Additional paid holidays added for City of Parker employees

By Cortney Evans,

3 days ago

PARKER, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The City of Parker has found a way to reward its employees without it costing any money, the east side city will add four holidays to its yearly schedule.

Presidents’ Day, Columbus Day, Juneteenth, and Good Friday have been added to the list.

Those are on top of the other 10 days they already have.

The city council and mayor decided to add the additional days since they don’t have the funds to raise salaries.

City of Parker is enjoying its new sports complex

Mayor Kelly knows how hard his employees work and hopes this will keep them from leaving.

“Your employees are the most important thing you have by far,” Kelly said. “Changing and leaving and quitting and moving on for $1 or $2 an hour is not a good option. If you lose somebody that’s worked here for 10 years for the sake of $1 an hour what it costs to train the new person to do the things that the person that left did, it’s worth the day off in my mind.”

The additional paid holidays are effective this calendar year.

