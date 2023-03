notebookcheck.net

New Honor MagicBook X 14 Pro and MagicBook Pro X 16 Pro laptops released with Intel Raptor Lake processors By Alex Alderson, 4 days ago

By Alex Alderson, 4 days ago

Honor has reissued the MagicBook X Pro series, which remains available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Honor has given the series a taste ...