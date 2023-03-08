Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor runs virtually unopposed and wins second term

By Ray Roa,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQwto_0lBG1oAX00
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at Plant Hall on the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 9, 2023.
In her race against virtually nobody , Tampa Mayor Jane Castor cruised to a second term, earning 80.14% of the vote. The landslide victory Tuesday night was no surprise; in 2015, Castor’s predecessor, incumbent Mayor Bob Buckhorn, ran against only a write-in candidate and earned 96% of the vote.

Still, nearly 20% of all voters wrote in somebody-else in the 2023 mayoral race (Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has put in a public records request to see exactly who Tampeños wrote in).


In a statement, Castor said she was honored and humbled to be re-elected, cited sewage system projects like P.I.P.E.S, and added that “our work is far from over.”

Castor’s victory arrived at the end of an awkward election cycle where she endorsed ousted State Senator Janet Cruz —the mother of her own partner, Ana Cruz—in the District 3 City Council race . Janet came in second on Tuesday behind incumbent Lynn Hurtak who earned 42.52% of the vote in the citywide contest—the two will compete in a runoff that culminates on Election Day, April 25.

In all, Castor endorsed four candidates in this year’s city council race, including two who lost their races on Tuesday night.

The mayor, a Democrat, also backed
McDonald’s heir and Republican Blake Casper , who lost handily to incumbent and vocal critic of the mayor Bill Carlson. Last week, Casper, who ran a “law & order” campaign, was busted using his Bayshore Blvd properties as un-permitted commercial sites for his local businesses.

Joe Citro, incumbent in District 1 , was endorsed by Castor, and didn’t even make the runoff.

With all precincts reporting on Tuesday night, Gwen Henderson—who Castor endorsed over District 5 incumbent Orlando Gudes —held a 75 vote lead. Representatives at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections told CL “the canvassing board will determine whether a recount is required based on the first unofficial results certified thurs night.” Still, the
Tampa Bay Times says that, “Should nothing change with the counting of any provisional ballots, Henderson’s margin of victory would be more than the half-percent that would trigger an automatic recount.”

Castor's victory also comes in the wake of nasty attack mailers criticizing Carlson, Gudes and Hurtak who’ve all been unafraid to oppose the mayor on a myriad of issues including more police accountability, more aggressive assistance for renters and the balance of power between the City of Tampa’s executive and legislative branches.

One neighborhood association even threatened legal action over a mailer sent by Jason Blank’s Comite Politico in Ft. Lauderdale; Blank and committees associated with him have been major donors to Janet Cruz’s past campaigns, her PAC and current city council race, the
Tampa Bay Times reported .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Jane Castor scores easy reelection as Tampa’s Mayor
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wins reelection, four city council races head to runoff
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Civil Attorney weighs in on American Car Center closure, confusion
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three charter amendments pass in City of Tampa's municipal election
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Orlando Gudes falls to challenger Gwendolyn Henderson in tight District 5 Tampa City Council battle
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa City Council candidates face runoffs
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Lynn Hurtak, Janet Cruz head to overtime after contentious City Council battle
Tampa, FL3 days ago
St. Pete’s new rooftop bar debuts, Cask Social unexpectedly closes, and more Tampa Bay food news
Tampa, FL1 day ago
South Tampa’s Cask Social unexpectedly closes, leaves employees scrambling for new jobs
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Voters approve three of four Tampa City Charter amendments
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Op-Ed: With the destruction of the Tarr Furniture building, decades of demolition dust settles on downtown Tampa
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Employees of Tampa brunch restaurant blindsided by sudden closure
Tampa, FL1 day ago
'Nasty hoax': Gov. DeSantis says Florida not banning books
Tampa, FL3 days ago
New England-Born Bakery Moves to Tampa
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
Tampa Woman Makes $300 An Hour Doing This Odd Job
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sunshine Skyway Bridge Closing Sunday
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sunny Side Up: Finding the Best Breakfast in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
USF Tampa students arrested at protest call for police chief Chris Daniel to be fired
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Wawa opens new St. Petersburg store, celebrates 250 stores in Florida
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
What's this giant pole in St. Petersburg? Neighbors upset while Duke Energy calls it necessary
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Long-time Plant City attorney Ted Taylor honored at Mount Olive Baptist Church
Plant City, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg receives $3.5 million for dredging project
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
Rod Alnord's 'Chops' jazz open jazz jam is back in Seminole Heights on Wednesday
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Disgraced Americana songwriter Ryan Adams is back on tour and coming to Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Tampa Bay’s last Hamburger Mary’s to close, hosts final performances this weekend
Clearwater, FL4 days ago
Red tide impacts Tampa Bay area beaches as spring breakers arrive
Clearwater, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy