'Teacher of the Year' arrested, accused of sex crimes against former student in National City

An educator named one of San Diego County's teachers of the year in 2022 was arrested Tuesday on a National City elementary school campus after investigators said she is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a former student, district officials said.

National City police arrested Jacqueline Ma, 34, around 8 a.m. at Lincoln Acres Elementary, National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said in an email to parents Tuesday. Ma is a sixth-grade teacher at the school, located on Lanoitan Avenue near E 24th Street.

Police said in a statement that the department was contacted Monday evening by "a concerned parent" who suspected her 13-year-old child had an "inappropriate relationship" with a former teacher.

Police detectives and school resource officers began an investigation and developed probable cause to make an arrest, according to the statement released Wednesday morning.

Ma was booked into the Las Colinas jail in Santee. It was not clear Tuesday when the alleged offenses occurred. Online jail records show that Ma was booked into jail on suspicion of crimes including committing a lewd and lascivious act on a child under the age of 14.

Brady said in the email to parents that police and school staff worked together to ensure that students were kept away and classes were not disturbed while the arrest was happening.

The superintendent described the victim as as a "former student" who "no longer attends our school."

“We know that our entire school community will be as stunned as we were by this news,” Brady said in the email.

She later added: “We want to assure you that the campus has remained calm, and students are focused on their typical day, and the dedicated teachers, support staff and we will continue to work together to keep the students’ well-being at the heart of our work.”

Brady said the district is offering support to any students or staff processing the arrest.

In August, Ma was one of five teachers named as San Diego County’s Teachers of the Year. She has taught fifth and sixth grades in the National School District since 2013.

Ma, who is listed on the school's website as a classroom teacher and technology site liaison, appeared to have bailed out of jail by Wednesday morning.

An arraignment in Chula Vista Superior Court has been scheduled for March 14, according to a district attorney spokesperson. Until then, the spokesperson said, the case remains under review.

Staff writer David Hernandez contributed to this report.

